This Company Was Named The Best Place to Work

You love the free samples, and the boozy ice pops, and the $6 pumpkin pie, and the jars of jam big enough for daycare centers. But now there’s another reason to love Costco: Its employees are happy to work there. According to a recent study performed by business and compensation site Comparably.com, Costco is the best place to work in 2018.

The companies were rated anonymously by employees who were asked about everything from work environment to compensation to leadership. Winners were divided into companies of more than 500 employees and fewer than 500 employees.

“Corporate comes into my location multiple times a month,” one Costco employee raved in the survey. “Physically comes up to me and shakes my hand. They talk to me about my position and my duties. Gets to know employees on a first-name basis. I know that if I had any issues or concerns I could talk to them about it and would be heard.”

Costco beat out last year’s winner, Google, which fell to second place in the large company category. T-Mobile came in third. In the small and midsize category, Seattle-based Highspot, which makes sales enablement tools and software, topped the list, followed by Boston-based Drift and Denver’s SendGrid. Planning a Costco trip? Here are 11 things you didn’t know about the Costco food court.