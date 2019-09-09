ZoomEssence appoints Stephen DeCorte as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen DeCorte has joined ZoomEssence, Inc. (Zoom), as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. DeCorte will lead Zoom's commercialization efforts as they rapidly expand the flavor applications of their Zooming® low-temperature drying technology. Key new opportunities include ready-to-drink beverages, nutrition bars, all natural, clean label and health and wellness brands. DeCorte's experience includes over 25 years of sales and marketing roles with major players in the food and beverage industry, such as Unilever, Nabisco and Land O'Lakes.

"Steve's impressive tenure and breath of experiences in the food and beverage industry makes him the perfect candidate to drive Zoom forward. His leadership extends beyond sales and marketing, touching every aspect of building a sustainable, successful business," commented Robert Corbett, ZoomEssence's CEO.

DeCorte comes to Zoom from Arcadia Beverage, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In that role, he was responsible for all global sales and marketing efforts to clients in the retail, food service, industrial/ingredient and private label segments. DeCorte holds a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's University in food marketing.

ABOUT ZOOMESSENCE, INC.

At ZoomEssence we are moving flavor forward utilizing low-temperature technology, (physics not chemistry) and customized design to create products bursting with more taste and aroma. Every smell, sip, nibble and bite is telling a story and creating life-long memories. Our low-temperature flavor creations are found in name brand products all around the world. We are Zooming® new sensory experiences and consumer connections right now in Hebron, KY and Sayreville, NJ. Taste matters.

