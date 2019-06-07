Zojirushi Sponsors a Rice Paddy Growing in NYC

Japanese Kitchen Appliance Manufacturer lends a hand with rice education and celebration at the World Trade Center Campus



NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zojirushi America Corp. today announced a partnership with LUCKYRICE, which has installed a living rice paddy on the World Trade Center Campus. Unveiled today at a media and sponsor attended ribbon cutting, this exhibit will remain onsite through the Harvest Moon Festival in late September. Produced by a team of local and multicultural New Yorkers, minorities and women-owned businesses, the Rice Paddy was specifically designed to foster community engagement.

Reaching over 250,000 people daily, the exhibit is educational and interactive. Port Authority employees, local charitable organizations, schools and local residents are invited to take part in the growing and harvesting of the rice. School tours, culinary demonstrations, and multicultural public art talks will all be a part of the public programming offered to the community during the rice growing phase from June through late September, culminating in the LUCKYRICE Grand Feast on September 28 where dozens of chefs will gather to create dishes that are an homage to rice. The three-tiered Rice Paddy, crafted from sustainable materials and eco-friendly practices, will offer ample seating to the public and help further efforts to elicit connection.

Zojirushi is a primary sponsor of the entire campaign commencing with the "Planting Day" Ribbon Cutting event. Zojirushi America President & CEO Tatsu Yamasaki will be on hand to celebrate this milestone event. "Partnering with LUCKYRICE on the Rice Paddy Art Installation at the Oculus was a natural fit," said Yamasaki. "At Zojirushi, rice is our life, and educating the consumer about rice and how to cook it properly is just one of our goals. As a company that has been in the U.S. since 1987, we have continued to adapt to meet the needs of the consumer, especially in the U.S. where many varieties of rice from different countries and cultures are cooked. Our technologically advanced micro-computerized rice cookers have met this need, through making perfect rice every time, regardless the type. We are happy to be a part of this campaign, from the ribbon cutting to the harvest in the fall."

Rice Paddies carry universal resonance by elevating a humble grain of rice into a bold and visually arresting statement that celebrates Asian heritages and the significance of the world's most widely consumed food source grown in the heart of New York City. Rice feeds two-thirds of the world and forms the foundation for Asian culinary culture. Rice varieties for this initiative hail from Italy (Purple Jamon Upland Rice), Japan (Yukikihari Lowland Rice), Madagascar (Mamoriaka Upland Rice), Uzbekistan (Amaura Upland Rice), and America with origins in Africa and Indonesia (Carolina Gold Rice).

About LUCKYRICE

LUCKYRICE is a lifestyle brand that celebrates Asian culture through the lens of food. LUCKY CHOW is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, multimedia organization that explores and celebrates Asian cuisine while building greater awareness and understanding of Asian culture.

About Zojirushi

In 2018, Zojirushi celebrated its 100th anniversary, and a century of products designed to improve customers' quality of life—bringing comfort, ease, vitality and affluence to people around the world. Zojirushi was established in 1918 as a producer of hand-blown vacuum bottles and has been a world leader in thermal products ever since. The Zojirushi line was expanded to include a wide range of stainless steel vacuum bottles, rice cookers, breadmakers, Air Pot® beverage dispensers, thermal serving carafes, specialty cookware, small electrics, restaurant equipment, and other products. Striving to remain faithful to the principles that embodied the company's first 100 years, and the reputation of quality and durability it earned them, Zojirushi looks forward to a future of continued innovation and inspired design.

