Ziyad Brothers Importing Recalls Tahini because of possible health risk

CICERO, Ill., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziyad Brothers Importing is voluntarily recalling certain lot codes of Ziyad Brand Tahini because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 8, 16, and 32 ounce and half gallon jars. The jars are labelled "Tahini Sesame Paste." Lot codes and use by/expiration dates are printed on the white jar cap.

Product code, description, lot code, and UPC information (use by/expiration dates vary):

Product Code

Product Description & Size

Lot#

UPC

A0071

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste ½ gal Glass Jar

35417

074265003076

A0072

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 32 oz Glass Jar

00318

074265001553

A0073

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar

35317

074265001560

A0073

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar

35417

074265001560

A0073

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar

35517

074265001560

A0073

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar

35617

074265001560

A0076

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 8 oz Glass Jar

34817

074265010975

A0076

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 8 oz Glass Jar

01218

074265010975

S0073

Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar

34917

074265001560

No illnesses have been reported to-date in connection with the Ziyad Brand Tahini.

This potential problem was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, Ziyad Brothers is taking the precaution of recalling product with the lot codes listed above.

Consumers who have purchased Ziyad Brand Tahini with these lot codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled lot codes should share this notice with their customers. Retailers or consumers with questions may contact Recall Coordinator Ray Hanania at 708-298-3818.

CONTACT: Ray Hanania, 708-298-3818, Monday-Friday 8:00A - 5:00P CDT

Ziyad Brothers Importing

5400 W. 35th Street

Cicero, Il., 60804

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziyad-brothers-importing-recalls-tahini-because-of-possible-health-risk-300651192.html

SOURCE Ziyad Brothers Importing