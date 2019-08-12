ZenoBar Startup by Diabetic Founders Offers New Bars With 3-4 Net Carbs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Nutrition has introduced three new flavors -- Strawberry Nut, Almond Nut, and Cocoa Chip -- which feature a delicious selection of nuts and seeds while keeping the bars' ultra-low net carbs and keto status. ZenoBars remain unique among the legion of energy bars through their use of the revolutionary sweetener allulose and a resistant dextrin binder made from organic tapioca. The result is a bar with the sweetness of sugar but with a minimal effect on blood sugar or insulin levels.

ZenoBars are available at Amazon.com and zenobar.com as 3-packs, 6-packs, 12-packs, and 24-packs.

ZenoBar is the first vegan energy bar specifically targeting tens of millions of people with low-glucose goals -- pre-diabetics, diabetics, and those following a ketogenic, low-carb, or paleo diet. ZenoBar's two diabetic cofounders tested over 2,000 different recipes for glycemic impact using their glucose meters.

The natural flavors in ZenoBars come from pure plant ingredients including diced almonds and pecans, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, cocoa powder, and organic strawberries.

Key attributes of ZenoBars:

Keto

Vegan

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Soy-free

Dairy-free

3-4 net carbs

8 grams fiber

"At ZenoBar, we are on a mission to help spread the health benefits of a plant-based, low-carb lifestyle," said Russell Long, a cofounder of the company in San Francisco. "A high-fiber, low net-carb diet helps keep blood sugars low and supports long-term health."

Susan Papuga, the Chicago based cofounder, said, "Because of our sensitivity to carbs it was easy to see the glycemic effect from different ingredients and other brands of bars. ZenoBar has the lowest glucose response of any bar we've tried."

About Zeno Nutrition

Zeno Nutrition was first conceived by Russell Long, Ph.D., an environmental activist, entrepreneur, and former America's Cup skipper, and Susan Papuga, a vegan health advocate who worked diligently to create the Zeno formulas. They were astounded by the number of energy bars in the market which spiked their blood sugars and set out to make a bar that helps keep insulin and glucose levels low and slow. Thousands of test strips later, ZenoBars were given a thumbs up by members of our keto and diabetic communities.

