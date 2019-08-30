Zen of Slow Cooking is Bringing People Together with Home Cooking During National Family Meals Month(TM)

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to inspire families to eat at home together, Zen of Slow Cooking is celebrating FMI's (Food Marketing Institute) fifth annual National Family Meals Month™ campaign this September, encouraging families to share one more meal together each week using simple, healthy multi-cooker meal solutions.

Numerous studies underscore the long-term health, academic and societal benefits of consistently eating together as a family, yet, according to a Harris poll, only 30 percent of American families share dinner every night. "Interest in creating more opportunities for families to eat meals together is at a critical point in our society," said Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of the Food Marketing Institute, creator of National Family Meals Month™.

To raise awareness this month, ZOSC is bringing people together over a delicious, nourishing meal by inviting their community of home cooks, trade customers, partners and fellow Certified B Corps to cook a meal using ZOSC multi-cooker artisanal spice blends for their circle of friends, family or colleagues - then post photos of their Zen gathering on social to share that connection.

Anyone who shares their Zen moment on social media during September could win an Instant Pot and a full selection of their multi-cooker artisanal spices. Make sure to tag @zenofslowcooking on Facebook (or @zencooks elsewhere) and include the official hashtag #familymealsmonth for your entry to be eligible.

During Family Meals Month, ZOSC will also donate 15% of every purchase from their online shop to Blessings in a Backpack, a national non-profit based in Chicago that strives to ensure children do not go hungry on the weekends by empowering individuals and communities to take action.

"Blessings sincerely thanks ZOSC and customers who will answer the call to feed kids that would otherwise face weekend hunger," says Brooke Wiseman, Blessings CEO. Barnhart adds, "Helping families and children have access to nutritious food is an issue close to our hearts and our mission, so we're honored to be partnering with such an inspiring organization to give back to those most in need."

Recognizing meal-time struggles are real and shared by families of all shapes and sizes, Zen of Slow Cooking is proud to offer tried-and-tested recipes to make it easier for the home cook to prepare a simple family-friendly meal. Recipes and spices can be found at www.thezenofslowcooking.com

