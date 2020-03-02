Zaxby's launches fan favorite Fried Pickles

Fast-casual chicken chain brings back Southern sharable for a limited time

ATHENS, Ga., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's, the fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, announces the return of Fried Pickles, served with ranch sauce, as a temporary addition to its Sharables menu. The six-ounce serving of lightly breaded dill pickle slices is available systemwide as a stand-alone snack or an add-on to complement Zaxby's Southern TLC Fillet Sandwich and Kickin' Chicken Sandwich. When Fried Pickles were last available in 2016, they drove significant incremental category growth within Shareables.

"We think our guests will be thrilled that this fan favorite is back and better than ever," said CMO Joel Bulger. "Fried Pickles are the perfect addition to any meal."

Zaxby's Fried Pickles are thin slices of dill pickles coated in cornmeal. The flavor and texture of the cornmeal is a nod to the brand's Southern roots. Zaxby's ranch sauce is made of a proprietary blend of buttermilk, garlic, onion and vinegar. The Fried Pickles limited time offer (LTO) is available until May 10 at participating restaurants while supplies last.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby's serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with complementary Sharables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, in addition to Fried Pickles.

The Kickin' Chickin Sandwich is made with three Chicken Fingerz, covered in both ranch and Tongue Torch sauces, served on Texas Toast. The Southern TLC Fillet Sandwich features Zaxby's hand-breaded chicken fillet, serviced with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a buttery, toasted potato bun. Sandwich meals include Zaxby's famous Crinkle Fries and a 22-ounce drink.

"We've tweaked the recipe and created operational efficiencies to simplify back-of-house preparation for Fried Pickles," Bulger added. "The final formulation was developed to deliver the best guest experience."

About Zaxby's

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

