Zac Brown's Camp Southern Ground Receives $2.2 Million Donation From Jimmy John's Owner, Jimmy John Liautaud

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Southern Ground, the non-profit passion project of multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown, of Zac Brown Band, continues to celebrate the success of its first year of summer camp and veteran programming during 2018, while also looking ahead to 2019 and beyond. The achievements and advances during Camp Southern Ground's inaugural year were made possible through the generous donations made by Jimmy John's Owner and Founder, Jimmy John Liautaud, and his wife, Leslie Liautaud.

Crucial to the opening of Camp Southern Ground's summer camp and veteran programming, was the building of the first residential lodge on campus. As longtime supporters of Camp Southern Ground, Jimmy and Leslie eagerly stepped in to champion the project and support its build through generous donations totaling $2.2 million. With the completion of the lodge, full operation programming commenced on campus, delivering its first year of summer camps and veteran programming.

"We are honored to consider Jimmy and Leslie Liautaud friends and long-time supporters of our mission. Their heart and passion coming alongside all of us at Camp Southern Ground means the world to us and was instrumental in our successful building of the camp. In addition to financial support, I also appreciate Jimmy's mentoring and willingness to assist at the strategic level," said Camp Southern Ground CEO and President, Mike Dobbs.

Jimmy and Leslie Liautaud have been supporters of Camp Southern Ground through donations made by both Jimmy John's Sandwiches and the Liautaud Family Foundation since 2014. To date, the Liautaud's have donated over $3.2 million in funding to help build the camp. As longtime friends of Camp Southern Ground, their generosity will continue to help serve the camp's mission; to provide extraordinary experiences for individuals to recognize and magnify the unique gifts within themselves and others to profoundly impact the world.

In addition to participating in many exciting activities, campers also build friendships and wonderful memories during Camp Southern Ground's summer camp program. During the camp's off-season, veterans and their families engage in programming geared toward supporting them in their readjustment to civilian life.

Registration for Camp Southern Ground's summer 2019 programming is currently open. Families interested in camper enrollment for summer 2019 can fill out proper application forms via the following link: www.campsouthernground.org/summer-camp/apply

Registration for the post-deployment veteran program, Warrior Week, is also currently open. Those interested in applying for Warrior Week 2019 should contact a Camp Southern Ground team member at warriorweek@campsouthernground.org. Additional information on Warrior Week 2019 is available via the following link: www.campsouthernground.org/military-commitment/programs

CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

Camp Southern Ground, located 30 miles south of Atlanta, stretches across more than 400 acres and serves children ages 7-17, from all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions, with activities to challenge, educate and inspire campers. As an inclusive camp, Camp Southern Ground brings together typically developing children, children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), learning and attention issues, social or emotional challenges, and those with family members serving in the military along with underserved youth. During summer, Camp Southern Ground hosts campers for week-long residential camps. In the non-summer months, the state-of-the-art facilities are utilized in conjunction with industry leading organizations to support veterans and their families transitioning back to civilian life.

For more information on Camp Southern Ground, including ways to donate and apply for programs, please visit CampSouthernGround.org or check us out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

THE LIAUTAUD FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Liautaud Family Foundation was established in January 2017 by Jimmy John's owner, founder, & chairman, Jimmy John Liautaud, and his wife, Leslie Liautaud. For future updates on the Liautaud Family Foundation, follow Jimmy John Liautaud on Facebook.

JIMMY JOHN'S

Freaky Fast! Freaky Fresh!™ Ever since being founded by Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983, Jimmy John's makes fresh, fast, tasty sandwiches. Homemade bread is served freshly baked, and locally purchased veggies and all-natural meats are hand sliced daily.

For more information, visit jimmyjohns.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at facebook.com/jimmyjohns, twitter.com/jimmyjohns, and instagram.com/jimmyjohns/.

