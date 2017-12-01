YOWIE, A Leading Australian Chocolate Brand, Celebrates Wildlife Conservation Day Delivering Holiday Gifts To Zoo Guests And Animals Alike

THE YOWIE MASCOT, RUMBLE, WILL DELIVER HOLIDAY GIFTS AT THE DALLAS ZOO ON DECEMBER 4 AND BROOKFIELD ZOO ON DECEMBER 14

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- YOWIE Group LTD. (YOWIE), a leading Australian chocolate brand, announced today they will be descending on the Dallas Zoo and Brookfield Zoo in Illinois to kick-off the season of giving by delivering holiday gifts to the animals and zoo-goers alike in honor of Wildlife Conservation Day on December 4. Both zoo activations further the YOWIE mission to raise awareness about endangered animals and wildlife conservation.

"The holiday season is a time to give back and so we're thrilled to give back to the zoo community in honor of Wildlife Conservation Day," said Bert Alfonso, CEO of YOWIE Group. "At YOWIE we strive to spread awareness about wildlife conservation in a fun yet educational way, and through these zoo activations we are continuing to do just that."

YOWIE is a well-known chocolate brand in Australia quickly gaining popularity in the U.S. market. The brand is best known for their hollow premium nut-free milk chocolates which contain a limited-edition replica of a wild animal—including many species under the real threat of extinction—accompanied by an educational leaflet, directing consumers to YOWIEworld.com and the YOWIE app to learn more about saving the natural world. YOWIE has also partnered with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), a nonprofit organization that works to conserve more than two million square miles of wild places around the world. As part of this collaboration their latest release, the YOWIE Rescue Series, will contribute $25,000 to support WCS's global conservation program.

The U.S. Department of State declared December 4 as Wildlife Conservation Day, which promotes the conservation and protection of threatened species and raises awareness about the harmful security, economic and environmental effects of wildlife poaching and trafficking.

On December 4 the YOWIE mascot, Rumble, will deliver holiday gifts including a Tipsy Tom and Rocky Lou Feeder to the Dallas Zoo's Manager of Animal Behavior and Welfare, Jeremy Proffit, and some of the zoo's most popular and threatened animals including lions, hippos, and elephants. Animal-loving guests will get their very own animal figure and learn about wildlife conservation all while satisfying their sweet-tooth with a YOWIE Chocolate sample.

"These partner Zoos are a wonderful place for students and families to learn the importance of animal preservation on Wildlife Conservation Day," said Cove Overley Global Chief Marketing Officer. "The welcome YOWIE extends the experience from zoo to the home and gets children invited into a world of animal awareness by starting their very own YOWIE collection."

YOWIE will continue to spread holiday cheer and wildlife awareness on December 14 to Brookfield Zoo's polar bears and tigers. Rumble will help decorate holiday trees with some of the animals' favorite food items, including fish and meat. In addition, YOWIE chocolate samples will be given to youngsters who visit Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 16 during the zoo's 36th annual Holiday Magic event.

ABOUT YOWIE GROUP LTD.

YOWIE Group Ltd is a global brand licensing company specialising in the development of consumer products designed to promote learning, understanding and engagement with the natural world through the adventures and exploits of six endearing YOWIE characters. Educating children and adults about the environment and ecology is at the heart of the YOWIE proposition. YOWIE Group employs its company-owned intellectual property rights in the outsourcing of the manufacturing and distribution of the YOWIE chocolate confectionery product and in the development of a YOWIE digital platform and YOWIE branded licensed consumer products. The Company's vision for the YOWIE brand includes distribution of YOWIE product in North America, with further expansion planned into Australia, New Zealand and throughout Asia, where the YOWIE brand is known and brand equity remains strong, even with the brand not having been active in the market for around eight years. Expansion into Europe and the Middle East are key strategic priorities for a second-stage brand rollout. YOWIE Group Ltd was first listed on the Australian Securities Exchange www.asx.com.au in December 2012 under code name 'YOW'. The Company's registered head office is in Perth, Western Australia.

