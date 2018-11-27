Your Guide to Vegan Grocery Shopping at Meijer

With locations across Michigan, Ohio, and other Midwestern states, Meijer is one of the nation’s largest grocers. The chain of superstores sells sporting goods, clothing, electronics, and—of course—lots of groceries. If you, like millions of other Americans, are looking for vegan groceries, you’ll have no trouble at all finding products that are free of meat, eggs, and dairy and all other animal-derived ingredients at Meijer. We’ve prepared this handy guide to take the guesswork out of shopping for vegan snacks, products, drinks, and meals at the chain.

Ready to shop vegan at Meijer? Just look for these great products:

Amy’s Frozen Burritos and Entrées

Amy’s Organic Soups, Sauces, and Sides

Amy’s Kitchen makes a huge variety of vegan soups. Check if your local Meijer carries any of the following vegan flavors:

You can also look for these great Amy’s products:

Annie Chun’s Noodle and Soup Bowls

These quick meals from Annie Chun’s offer a delicious take on Asian fare.

Annie’s Homegrown Baked Goods

These place-and-bake items from Annie’s Homegrown Foods make vegan baking a snap:

Annie’s Homegrown Organic Cereals and Cookies

Look for These Vegan Cereal Brands in the Cereal Aisle!

Annie’s Homegrown Organic Fruit Snacks

Annie’s Homegrown Organic Vegan Mac Cheddar Flavor

Annie’s also makes a gluten-free boxed vegan mac and cheese.

Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts

Have you tried all the vegan Ben & Jerry’s flavors yet? Look for these varieties at your Meijer store:

Beyond Meat Beast Burger

Look for it in the freezer aisle!

Beyond Meat Beyond Beef Crumbles

These vegan crumbles from Beyond Meat come in two varieties: Beefy and Feisty.

Beyond Meat Grilled Chicken-Free Strips

Also, check out the brand’s Lightly Seasoned Chicken-Free Strips.

Boca Original Chik’n Veggie Patties and Original Vegan Veggie Burgers

Breyers Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Clif Bars (Assorted Varieties)

Most Clif Bars are vegan, but be sure to check the ingredients—some protein bar flavors contain whey (a dairy derivative).

Daiya Cheese

Daiya Cheezecakes

Daiya Cheezy Mac

Daiya Dairy-Free Dressings

Earth Balance Vegan Buttery Sticks

Look for These Vegan Chips in the Chip Aisle

Field Roast Sausages

Vegan brand Field Roast makes tasty sausages that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Look for these varieties at your local Meijer:

Follow Your Heart American Style and Provolone Style Slices

These vegan cheese slices from Follow Your Heart are great on cold sandwiches or melted in a grilled cheese.

Gardein Frozen Products

Garden of Life SPORT Organic Plant-Based Protein (Vanilla or Chocolate)

Halo Top Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream

This delicious vegan ice cream from Halo Top Creamery has only 320 calories per pint!

Hellmann’s Vegan Carefully-Crafted Dressing & Sandwich Spread

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Vegan Buttery Spread

Kite Hill Artisan Almond Milk Greek-Style Yogurt

Lärabar (Assorted Varieties)

These vegan snack bars are made with just a few simple, tasty ingredients.

Lightlife Vegan Meats and Sausages

Lightlife‘s vegan cold cuts are perfect for sandwiches—and don’t miss the other great staples that the company offers, including veggie dogs, ground crumbles, and protein-packed tempeh.

Meijer Almondmilk

MorningStar Hickory BBQ Riblets

Look for These Vegan Candies in the Candy Aisle

Nasoya Organic Firm Tofu

If you’re looking for tofu at Meijer, Nasoya has you covered. In addition to firm tofu, the brand also offers Organic Silken Tofu, Marinated Baked Teriyaki Tofu, Organic Cubed Super Firm Tofu, and Organic Extra Firm Tofu.

Nissin Top Ramen Soy Sauce Flavor

These low-cost noodles are a nice choice for shoppers on a tight budget. Only the Soy Sauce flavor is vegan, however.

Pacific Foods Soups

Pacific Foods makes a variety of soups and broths. The following ones are all vegan:

Pacific All Natural Ultra Soy Non-Dairy Beverage (Plain or Vanilla)

Pure Protein Super Food Complete Plant-Based Protein Powder (Dark Cocoa or Vanilla Bean)

Purely Inspired 100% Plant-Based Chocolate Protein Nutritional Shake

Quorn Vegan Spicy Chik’n Patties

Silk Dairy-Free Milks

No matter what type of plant-based milk is your favorite, Silk has an option that you’ll be sure to love.

Silk Dairy-Free Yogurt

Enjoy delicious yogurt without the cruelty of the dairy industry by grabbing one of these flavors:

So Delicious Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative

So Delicious has an expansive lineup of coconut milk–based yogurt flavors. Try Vanilla, Chocolate, Blueberry, Key Lime, Peach, Strawberry, Raspberry, or Pineapple Brulée.

So Delicious Dairy Free Milks and Creamers

So Delicious Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts

Solgar Spoonfuls Vegan Protein Powder (Vanilla Chai and Mixed Berry)

Sun Yun Hot Kim Chee

This traditional garlic, ginger, and cabbage dish comes with an added kick of spicy heat. For less heat, check out this mild version instead!

Sweet Earth Frozen Entrées

Sweet Earth makes a variety of frozen burritos and individual meals. Just make sure that the product you’ve grabbed is labeled “Vegan.” Here are a few options carried at Meijer stores:

Tofurky Deli Slices and Sausages

Learn More: Is Pasta Vegan?

Tres Latin Foods Black Bean & Sweet Corn Pupusas

True Goodness Organic Plant-Based Milks

Try Original Ultra-Pasteurized Soymilk, Original Unsweetened Almondmilk, Vanilla Ultra-Pasteurized Soymilk, or Original Almondmilk.

Van’s Crackers, Cereal, and Snack Bars

Van’s Frozen Waffles

Vega Protein Cashewmilk Yogurt

Vega, maker of a popular vegan protein powder, also produces a line of vegan yogurts. Look for these flavors at Meijer:

In addition to the brands and products listed above, Meijer also has a sweeping produce section with tons of healthy building blocks for your meals, including fruits, vegetables, fresh juices and drinks, prepackaged salads, dressings, nuts, and herbs. In some cases, these products may not be vegan, so check the ingredient lists before buying. If you’re unsure about a particular ingredient, we have a list of animal-derived ingredients that you can reference.

As more and more people go vegan, chains like Meijer are evolving to meet the demand. The availability of the products listed above may vary from location to location, but note that—like all grocery stores—Meijer also carries plenty of “accidentally vegan” products, so this guide is by no means exhaustive. Always look at the ingredients, because a product may be vegan even if the packaging doesn’t explicitly state that.

Want to see just how much vegan food you can score on a trip to Meijer?

Take a look at this haul:

Don’t live near a Meijer? Fear not! We also have a general guide to vegan grocery shopping to help you find products in other popular chains across the U.S.:

We can help you go vegan!

Going vegan is a great way to help animals, the environment, and yourself, all at once. You’ll reduce animals’ suffering, eat in a sustainable way, and improve your personal health.

This shopping guide is just one of the many free tools in PETA’s Living section that can help you enjoy a healthier, more compassionate life. You can go vegan, and we can help. What are you waiting for?

