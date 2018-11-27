Your Guide to Vegan Grocery Shopping at Meijer
With locations across Michigan, Ohio, and other Midwestern states, Meijer is one of the nation’s largest grocers. The chain of superstores sells sporting goods, clothing, electronics, and—of course—lots of groceries. If you, like millions of other Americans, are looking for vegan groceries, you’ll have no trouble at all finding products that are free of meat, eggs, and dairy and all other animal-derived ingredients at Meijer. We’ve prepared this handy guide to take the guesswork out of shopping for vegan snacks, products, drinks, and meals at the chain.
Ready to shop vegan at Meijer? Just look for these great products:
Amy’s Frozen Burritos and Entrées
- Black Bean Tamale Verde
- Gluten Free Non-Dairy Organic Beans & Rice Burrito
- Harvest Casserole Bowl
- Light & Lean Spaghetti Italiano with Meatless Meatballs
- Light & Lean Sweet & Sour Asian Noodle
- Organic Rice Macaroni with Dairy Free Cheeze
- Paella Bowl
- Thai Green Curry
Amy’s Organic Soups, Sauces, and Sides
Amy’s Kitchen makes a huge variety of vegan soups. Check if your local Meijer carries any of the following vegan flavors:
- Chunky Vegetable
- Fat Free Alphabet
- Fire Roasted Southwestern Vegetable
- Golden Lentil Indian Dal
- Hearty French Country Vegetable
- Hearty Minestrone with Vegetables
- Hearty Spanish Rice & Red Bean
- Indian Dal Curried Lentil
- Lentil Vegetable
- Light in Sodium Lentil Vegetable
- Light in Sodium Low Fat Butternut Squash
- Light in Sodium Low Fat Minestrone
- Low Fat Black Bean Vegetable
- Low Fat Minestrone
- Low Fat Split Pea
- Low Fat Vegetable Barley
- Tom Kha Phak Thai Coconut
- Tuscan Bean & Rice
You can also look for these great Amy’s products:
- Medium Organic Chili with Vegetables (also available in a Low Fat version)
- Medium Salsa
- Mild Salsa
- Mild Vegetarian Organic Refried Beans with Green Chiles
- Traditional Vegetarian Organic Refried Beans
- Vegetarian Organic Refried Black Beans
Annie Chun’s Noodle and Soup Bowls
These quick meals from Annie Chun’s offer a delicious take on Asian fare.
- Korean Sweet Chili Noodle Bowl
- Miso Noodle Soup Bowl
- Pad Thai Noodle Bowl
- Udon Soup Bowl
- Vietnamese Pho Soup Bowl
Annie’s Homegrown Baked Goods
These place-and-bake items from Annie’s Homegrown Foods make vegan baking a snap:
Annie’s Homegrown Organic Cereals and Cookies
- Cocoa & Vanilla Gluten Free Bunny Cookies
- Organic Cocoa Bunnies Oat, Corn, and Rice Cereal
- Organic Frosted Oat Flakes
- SnickerDoodle Cinnamon Sugar Gluten Free Bunny Cookies
Annie’s Homegrown Organic Fruit Snacks
- Bendy Berry Really Peely Fruit Tape
- Bernie’s Farm Fruit Snacks
- Berry Patch Bunny Fruit Snacks
- Really Peely Fruit Tape Variety Pack
- Summer Strawberry Bunny Fruit Snacks
- Swirly Strawberry Really Peely Fruit Tape
Annie’s Homegrown Organic Vegan Mac Cheddar Flavor
Annie’s also makes a gluten-free boxed vegan mac and cheese.
Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts
Have you tried all the vegan Ben & Jerry’s flavors yet? Look for these varieties at your Meijer store:
- Caramel Almond Brittle
- Cherry Garcia
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie
- Cinnamon Buns
- Coconut Seven Layer Bar
- Coffee Caramel Fudge
- P.B. & Cookies
- Peanut Butter Half Baked
Beyond Meat Beast Burger
Look for it in the freezer aisle!
Beyond Meat Beyond Beef Crumbles
These vegan crumbles from Beyond Meat come in two varieties: Beefy and Feisty.
Beyond Meat Grilled Chicken-Free Strips
Also, check out the brand’s Lightly Seasoned Chicken-Free Strips.
Boca Original Chik’n Veggie Patties and Original Vegan Veggie Burgers
Breyers Non-Dairy Ice Cream
Clif Bars (Assorted Varieties)
Most Clif Bars are vegan, but be sure to check the ingredients—some protein bar flavors contain whey (a dairy derivative).
Daiya Cheese
- Cheddar Style Shreds
- Cheddar Style Slices
- Mozzarella Style Shreds
- Plain Cream Cheese Style Spread
- Provolone Style Slices
- Strawberry Cream Cheese Style Spread
Daiya Cheezecakes
Daiya Cheezy Mac
Daiya Dairy-Free Dressings
Earth Balance Vegan Buttery Sticks
Field Roast Sausages
Vegan brand Field Roast makes tasty sausages that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Look for these varieties at your local Meijer:
Follow Your Heart American Style and Provolone Style Slices
These vegan cheese slices from Follow Your Heart are great on cold sandwiches or melted in a grilled cheese.
Gardein Frozen Products
- Home Style Beefless Tips
- Mandarin Orange Crispy Chick’n
- Meatless Pepperoni Pizza Pockets
- Mini Crispy Crabless Cakes
- Seven Grain Crispy Tenders
- Sweet and Sour Porkless Bites
- Teriyaki Chick’n Strips
- Ultimate Beefless Burger
- Ultimate Beefless Ground
Garden of Life SPORT Organic Plant-Based Protein (Vanilla or Chocolate)
Halo Top Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream
This delicious vegan ice cream from Halo Top Creamery has only 320 calories per pint!
Hellmann’s Vegan Carefully-Crafted Dressing & Sandwich Spread
I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Vegan Buttery Spread
Kite Hill Artisan Almond Milk Greek-Style Yogurt
These vegan snack bars are made with just a few simple, tasty ingredients.
Lightlife Vegan Meats and Sausages
Lightlife‘s vegan cold cuts are perfect for sandwiches—and don’t miss the other great staples that the company offers, including veggie dogs, ground crumbles, and protein-packed tempeh.
- Gimme Lean Meatless Veggie Sausage
- Meatless Italian Smart Sausages
- Organic Original Tempeh
- Smart Deli Meatless Veggie Ham Slices
- Smart Deli Meatless Veggie Turkey Slices
- Smart Dogs (Regular and Jumbo)
- Smart Ground Meatless Original Crumbles
Meijer Almondmilk
MorningStar Hickory BBQ Riblets
Nasoya Organic Firm Tofu
If you’re looking for tofu at Meijer, Nasoya has you covered. In addition to firm tofu, the brand also offers Organic Silken Tofu, Marinated Baked Teriyaki Tofu, Organic Cubed Super Firm Tofu, and Organic Extra Firm Tofu.
Nissin Top Ramen Soy Sauce Flavor
These low-cost noodles are a nice choice for shoppers on a tight budget. Only the Soy Sauce flavor is vegan, however.
Pacific Foods Soups
Pacific Foods makes a variety of soups and broths. The following ones are all vegan:
- All Natural Thai Sweet Potato Soup
- Curried Red Lentil Soup
- Organic Cashew Carrot Ginger Soup
- Organic Spicy Black Bean & Kale Soup
- Organic Vegetable Broth (also available in a Low Sodium version)
- Organic Vegetable Lentil & Roasted Red Pepper Soup (also available in a Reduced Sodium version)
- Organic Vegetable Quinoa Soup
Pacific All Natural Ultra Soy Non-Dairy Beverage (Plain or Vanilla)
Pure Protein Super Food Complete Plant-Based Protein Powder (Dark Cocoa or Vanilla Bean)
Purely Inspired 100% Plant-Based Chocolate Protein Nutritional Shake
Quorn Vegan Spicy Chik’n Patties
© Meijer.com
Silk Dairy-Free Milks
No matter what type of plant-based milk is your favorite, Silk has an option that you’ll be sure to love.
- Dark Chocolate Almondmilk
- Light Vanilla Almondmilk
- Original Almondmilk
- Original Coconutmilk
- Unsweet Coconutmilk
- Unsweetened Almond & Coconut Blend
- Unsweetened Cashewmilk
- Unsweetened Original Almondmilk
- Unsweetened Vanilla Almondmilk
- Vanilla Almondmilk
Silk Dairy-Free Yogurt
Enjoy delicious yogurt without the cruelty of the dairy industry by grabbing one of these flavors:
- Blueberry (Made with Soy)
- Dark Chocolate Coconut Almondmilk
- Peach Almondmilk
- Peach Mango (Made with Soy)
- Plain Almondmilk
- Plain (Made with Soy)
- Strawberry Almondmilk
- Strawberry (Made with Soy)
- Tropical Pineapple (Made with Soy)
- Vanilla Almondmilk
- Vanilla (Made with Soy)
So Delicious Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative
So Delicious has an expansive lineup of coconut milk–based yogurt flavors. Try Vanilla, Chocolate, Blueberry, Key Lime, Peach, Strawberry, Raspberry, or Pineapple Brulée.
So Delicious Dairy Free Milks and Creamers
- Organic Unsweetened Organic Almondmilk with Cashew
- Organic Vanilla Organic Almondmilk with Cashew
- Original Sugar Free Coconut Milk Beverage
- Unsweetened Coconut Milk Beverage
- Unsweetened Vanilla Coconut Milk Beverage
- Vanilla Coconut Milk Beverage
So Delicious Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Coconut Milk Ice Cream
- CocoWhip! Coconut Whipped Topping
- Dark Chocolate Truffle Cashew Milk Ice Cream
- Mocha Almond Fudge Minis
- Salted Caramel Cluster Cashew Milk Ice Cream
- Vanilla Coconut Milk Minis
Solgar Spoonfuls Vegan Protein Powder (Vanilla Chai and Mixed Berry)
Sun Yun Hot Kim Chee
This traditional garlic, ginger, and cabbage dish comes with an added kick of spicy heat. For less heat, check out this mild version instead!
Sweet Earth Frozen Entrées
Sweet Earth makes a variety of frozen burritos and individual meals. Just make sure that the product you’ve grabbed is labeled “Vegan.” Here are a few options carried at Meijer stores:
- Curry Tiger Bowl
- General Tso’s Tofu
- Hickory & Sage Benevolent Bacon
- Korean Japchae
- Kyoto Stir Fry
- Mediterranean Veggie Burger
- Pad Thai
- Santa Fe Veggie Burger
- Teriyaki Veggie Burger
- Tuscan Veggie Sausage
Tofurky Deli Slices and Sausages
Tres Latin Foods Black Bean & Sweet Corn Pupusas
True Goodness Organic Plant-Based Milks
Try Original Ultra-Pasteurized Soymilk, Original Unsweetened Almondmilk, Vanilla Ultra-Pasteurized Soymilk, or Original Almondmilk.
Van’s Crackers, Cereal, and Snack Bars
- Blueberry PB&J Gluten Free Sandwich Bars
- Cinnamon Heaven Gluten Free Cereal
- Cranberry Almond Gluten Free Snack Bars
- Fire-Roasted Veggie Gluten Free Crackers
- The Perfect 10 Gluten Free Crackers
- Strawberry PB&J Gluten Free Sandwich Bars
Van’s Frozen Waffles
Vega Protein Cashewmilk Yogurt
Vega, maker of a popular vegan protein powder, also produces a line of vegan yogurts. Look for these flavors at Meijer:
In addition to the brands and products listed above, Meijer also has a sweeping produce section with tons of healthy building blocks for your meals, including fruits, vegetables, fresh juices and drinks, prepackaged salads, dressings, nuts, and herbs. In some cases, these products may not be vegan, so check the ingredient lists before buying. If you’re unsure about a particular ingredient, we have a list of animal-derived ingredients that you can reference.
Meijer (former Super Kmart) Lincoln Park, MI 12 | Mike Kalasnik | CC BY-SA 2.0
As more and more people go vegan, chains like Meijer are evolving to meet the demand. The availability of the products listed above may vary from location to location, but note that—like all grocery stores—Meijer also carries plenty of “accidentally vegan” products, so this guide is by no means exhaustive. Always look at the ingredients, because a product may be vegan even if the packaging doesn’t explicitly state that.
Want to see just how much vegan food you can score on a trip to Meijer?
Take a look at this haul:
Don’t live near a Meijer? Fear not! We also have a general guide to vegan grocery shopping to help you find products in other popular chains across the U.S.:
We can help you go vegan!
Going vegan is a great way to help animals, the environment, and yourself, all at once. You’ll reduce animals’ suffering, eat in a sustainable way, and improve your personal health.
This shopping guide is just one of the many free tools in PETA’s Living section that can help you enjoy a healthier, more compassionate life. You can go vegan, and we can help. What are you waiting for?
