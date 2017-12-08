Your Guide to Delicious Vegan Eating in Hong Kong

When you think “Hong Kong,” you may not immediately think “vegan.” But it turns out that the city’s meat-free dining options are on the rise. Check out a few of our favorites:

LN Fortunate Coffee HK

Specialty coffees, delicious vegan bites, and yummy baked goods—LN Fortunate Coffee has it all. Don’t miss the Vegan Waffles with Matcha Ice Cream, Vegan Hot Chocolate, and “on point” vegan burgers:

Took @crisapple for her very first vegan experience! The vegan meat patty was on point . . . . . . . . . . . #vegan#hkig#vegetarian#vegansofig#plantbased#plantpower#whatveganseat#veganfoodporn#veganfoodshare#earthlings#happycow#lunch#hangry#eeeeeats#forkyeah#thatplantlife#carbthefuckup#eatvegan#veganfoodlovers#getinmybelly#eatplants#veganhongkong#saiyingpun

Fresca

Want local ingredients? Check out Fresca, where dishes are made with produce from a local Hong Kong garden. The make-your-own salad ingredients are unlike anything you’re likely to find in the U.S., including Korean Bean Paste Tofu, Green Papaya Pandan Curry, and Sichuan Veggie with “Soy Chicken” Mix. Fresca also offers many gluten-free and vegan options, including these Chocolate Tofu Steamed Muffins:

Our chocolate muffin is now both vegan and gluten-free. Can you imagine the taste of dark chocolate, chilli, tofu, coconut sugar and amaranth seeds together? #frescahk #veganhk #glutenfreehk

Gaia Veggie Shop

Unless you know how to read Chinese characters, you’ll have to order from the picture menu at Gaia Veggie Shop. Luckily, the entire menu is meat-free, and it features a ton of vegan-friendly options. Try the vegan dumplings—a must-have while you’re in Hong Kong—or spoil yourself with some sushi. We recommend the Vegan Soft Shell Crab Roll:

Go Green series ~ 素軟殻蟹卷 Vegan Soft Shell Crab Roll ~ Loving this roll so much as always! Thank you so much to Angela #vegan #veggie #vegetables #food #foodie #hongkong #vegetarian #vegancrab #japanesestyle #sushiroll #meatless #meatfree #healthy #loveanimals #lowcarbon #savetheplanet #yummy #大自然素食

Grassroots Pantry

At Grassroots, you’ll find raw, vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and even Buddhist-friendly menu options—and they’re all next-level. Dishes include Koji Smoked Carrot Crepes, Lotus Root Kofta, Raw Spicy “Tuna” Hand Roll, and Raw Bergamot Cheesecake for dessert. Cue the drooling.

No excuse for not trying it. Thai Kelp Noodle: Spiralized Golden Zucchini & Beetroot. Sweet Basil Almond Dressing. Local Firm Tofu. Avocado by @akhokho #coloursoftherainbow #kelpnoodles #seasonal #fallmenu #raw #vegan #glutenfree #plantbased #lowcarbon #local #sustainable #wholesomefoods #hongkong #restaurants #grassrootspantry #makefooddogood

Green Common

If you need to do a bit of grocery shopping while you’re in Hong Kong, Green Common is the place to go. There are multiple locations, each one offering tons of vegan items—including Beyond Burgers! Many of its stores also have a café, where you can order clearly labeled vegan items, such as Beyond Chicken Yaki Udon, Beyond Bao, or a classic Beyond Burger.

It's pouring today in Hong Kong, but don't let that stop you from getting a tasty vegan burger and other veggie treats. We're in Central @landmarkhk and just next to MTR central station exit H.

Mak Mak

While Mak Mak isn’t entirely vegetarian or vegan, the restaurant does devote an entire menu section to vegetarian options. Vegan-friendly dishes include Tofu Phad Hed, Tom Yum, and Khao Neaw Ma Muang—aka “Mango Sticky Rice with Coconut Cream”:

Hong Kong | Mak Mak | Mango sticky rice with coconut cream

MANA!

Not only does MANA! serve delicious vegan meals, snacks, and coffee beverages, companion pups are also welcome to sit with their guardians in the large outdoor area. You’re welcome.

go green

Pure Veggie House

If you’re in the mood for traditional Chinese food—sans meat—check out Pure Veggie House. Choose from dishes like Kung Pao Mushroom, Sichuan Style Wild Bamboo Pith Stew, and this “Ma Po” Tofu:

Vegan Mapo Tofu (8/10) Silken and with a liberal dash of chilli oil, not as spicy as I had hoped but still one of the best tofu dishes I have had the opportunity of eating.

Tamjai Samgor

Looking for vegan Cantonese food? Tamjai Samgor has you covered. Vegan options are available at all Hong Kong locations—just be sure to specify when you’re ordering.

Noods! I LOVE Noods! Tag a friend in the comments if you love noods too! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here is one of the best bowls of noodles in Hong Kong in my personal opinion. Before turning vegan 7 months ago, I was so worried I would never have a bowl of noodles at Tam Jai ever again. They came out with a vegan option in all the Sam Gor outlets!!!!!. Is the taste as good as the pork based soup? Almost! The taste is so close, but no doubt so much better because it is cruelty free and vegan! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (Disclaimer: Noods = Noodles) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #vegan #veganfood #veganhk #vegansofinstagram #vegansofhk #vegansoftheworld #vegans #food #hkfood #hkig #hongkong #eat #enjoy #tasty #bulk #cut #gainz #carbs #healthy #vegangains #nutrition #vegetarian #plantbased #whatveganseat #noodles #chinese #soup #mushroom #winter

VeggieSF

Diner food with a Chinese flare? No, really. VeggieSF is a vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurant in the Central District of Hong Kong, and its burger menu alone is epic. The China Town—a vegan burger with a classic Chinese sweet vinegar glaze, portobello mushroom, and pineapple—sounds absolutely divine.

And they said vegan food was difficult to find in Hong Kong…this place is a vegan hot spot! Had this super delicious Laksa curry and cold fresh Ginger Tea at VeggieSF for lunch #veganhongkong #vegantravel

Veggi Monster

Charcoal bun, black bean patty, vegan cheese, truffle sauce, mushrooms, and kale? Sold. If you need us, we’ll be at Veggi Monster.

Success! I found AMAZING VEGAN FOOD IN HONG KONG!!! This burger was off the charts from @veggimonsterhk If you ever find yourself here, you need to try this burger! Charcoal bun, black bean patty, vegan cheese, truffle sauce, mushroom, and kale! This was insaaane! More about my burger hunt in my instastory! #THPnourish #THPexplore

