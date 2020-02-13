Your Fare Oversubscribes First Round Of Equity Funding, Receives $2.4M

Your Fare to focus on growth, expanding software capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Fare, an online third-party delivery management solution for restaurants, has successfully closed $2.4 million in equity funding from several marquee angel networks including Band of Angels , Houston Angel Network , Capital Factory , Sierra Angels and Texas HALO Fund . The funding will support Your Fare's growth and investment in its innovative software.

"Our platform started as a simple accounting software to manage third-party delivery at our own restaurants and now we are consolidating tablets while integrating orders directly to the restaurant's point-of-sale system," said Chris Monk, CEO and co-founder of Your Fare. "Your Fare streamlines the third-party delivery orders to a single platform."

With the new funding, Your Fare will be expanding the team to concentrate on technology solutions that its customers are looking for. The third-party delivery landscape is quickly evolving and Your Fare is positioning itself to shape this new evolution. With additional emphasis on marketing, Your Fare is seeking to help the small to medium sized restaurant groups with 10 to 50 locations, which are significantly underserved in this space.

"With hundreds of online ordering solutions available to restaurants, it only makes sense to combine these solutions into one comprehensive platform," said Monk. "While third-party delivery services have become a necessity for restaurants and consumers, their current processes are creating operational headaches for operators."

Through this new round of equity funding, Your Fare is building its software to help restaurants increase profit margins and efficiency when it comes to managing third-party delivery orders. For more information about Your Fare, visit www.YourFareInc.com .

About Your Fare

A leading online ordering management solution for restaurants, Your Fare integrates multiple third-party delivery services into one simple, user-friendly platform. Built for restaurant operators by restaurant operators, Your Fare works directly with restaurants to create a customized strategy for utilizing online ordering platforms, increasing operational efficiencies and profit margins. Your Fare's Restaurant Portal tracks all the order details, accounting data and customer information while the Tablet Application and POS Integration allow the restaurant staff to receive orders directly to the kitchen staff. Your Fare is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.yourfareinc.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/your-fare-oversubscribes-first-round-of-equity-funding-receives-2-4m-301004320.html

SOURCE Your Fare