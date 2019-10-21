Your Answer to the Best in Scary-Sweet Halloween Cakes

Angelina Bakery now offering a unique spread of specialty cakes in honor of the spooky season



NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is right around the corner and Angelina Bakery, a sweet temptation nestled in the hustle of midtown Manhattan, has proved to be more into treats than tricks this season with the addition of a fun collection of cakes to their menu.

Since opening its doors last March, Angelina Bakery has been serving up timeless Italian classics with a unique Asian twist, representing the owner's background and commitment to sharing new, superior flavors.

The innovation has led the New York Times acclaimed bakery to reach beyond the standard Halloween desserts and get costumers in the spooky spirit with frighteningly delicious specialty cakes dressed up in elaborate sugary confections and the advent of nontraditional flavors.

Most cakes, which easily serve at least 12 people, can be made to order or picked up on the spot and range in price from $38 to $45.

Angelina Bakery is located at 575 8th Avenue (b/t 38th St & 39th St) in New York, NY and open Monday-Friday from 7AM-9PM and Saturday and Sunday from 7AM to 8:30PM.

To discover all Angelina Bakery delicacies, visit www.angelinabakery.com or follow their official Instagram account, @angelinabakerynyc .

