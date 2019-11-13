  1. Home
Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) Postpones Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results Conference Call

By
Youngevity International, Inc.
Company will Issue Press Release with Rescheduled Time and Date

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ :YGYI ) (www.ygyi.com) a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise and its newly acquired commercial hemp enterprise, announced today it is rescheduling its Third Quarter and Nine-Months Ending September 30, 2019 earnings release and earnings call to allow the company additional time to complete the review of its Form 10-Q. The conference call was previously scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:15 PM PST. The Company will issue a press release announcing the specific date and time of the rescheduled Third Quarter 2019- and Nine-Months Ending September 30, 2019 earnings call upon completion of this review.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise.  The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contacts:

Youngevity International, Inc.
Dave Briskie
President and Chief Financial Officer
1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations
YGYI Investor Relations
800.504.8650
investors@ygyi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youngevity-international-inc-ygyi-postpones-third-quarter-and-nine-month-results-conference-call-300957858.html

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.