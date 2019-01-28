Young Living Vitality Essential Oils Receive Non-GMO Project Verification

Collaboration Between the Leader of the Essential Oils Movement and the Most Recognized Non-GMO Seal Boosts Non-GMO Dietary Essential Oil Availability

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced today that its Vitality™ dietary essential oils line has been Non-GMO Project verified in the United States and Canada. The four distinct categories of Vitality products – Herb, Spice, Citrus, and Supplement – will now bear the Non‐GMO Project Verified seal after receiving a comprehensive third-party verification. This process can take as long as six months for a single product and includes traceability, segregation, and meaningful ongoing testing of high-GMO risk ingredients.

"Consumers are increasingly concerned with what is in their food, and Young Living believes that transparency is key when providing consumable goods to the public," said Jared Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Young Living Essential Oils. "Young Living continues to make a great effort to offer our customers the highest quality of oil-infused products through our strict Seed to Seal® process, and we proudly fulfill that promise with third-party validation of our Vitality dietary essential oils line under the industry's best practices for GMO avoidance."

Young Living's Vitality dietary essential oils are perfect for adding flavor to foods or using as dietary supplements. Young Living makes it easy to discover new and diverse flavors with its Vitality Culinary Kit, which offers six of the most-popular Vitality oils to start infusing into recipes at home. The kit also offers a collection of Young Living-branded kitchen utensils and the Vitality Culinary Cookbook, featuring recipes such as Thai-style lettuce wraps, cheesy sweet potato bites, and blueberry-lavender ice cream.

Young Living has been verified by SCS Global Services under the Non-GMO Project Verified standard. SCS has been providing global leadership in third‐party quality, environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development for three decades. To stay on the cutting edge of sustainability practices, Young Living has been working with SCS to develop the Young Living Essential Oils Sourcing standard, which helps ensure a high level of quality and authenticity of its essential oils while encouraging responsible practices of production and processing at all stages in the supply chain.

To learn more about Vitality dietary essential oils from Young Living, visit YoungLiving.com.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

