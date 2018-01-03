Young Chefs Academy Franchise Feeds Demand for Children's Culinary Enrichment

National Kids Cooking Program Primed for Nationwide Expansion with Four New Locations Opening by Spring

WACO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Chefs Academy, the nation's leading children's cooking franchise is filling a need for an interactive learning experience that allows children to develop a lifelong love for cooking. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Julie Burleson, Young Chefs Academy will open four locations in new markets including Bel Air, Md., Allentown, Pa., Sunnyvale, Calif., and Wesley Chapel, Fla., by spring.

For more than a decade, Young Chefs Academy, has welcomed pint-sized chefs into its kitchens to learn the basics of food preparation. In recent years, the company focused on rebuilding its infrastructure and has since assembled an experienced corporate team to support sustainable growth. Due to the climbing popularity of a foodie-obsessed culture, strong franchisee support and three years of consecutive double-digit growth, the company plans to add 20 new franchisees over the next year to meet the demand for the educational experience.

One new franchisee, Keera Reid, will open her first Young Chefs Academy in Wesley Chapel, Fla. early this year. Before committing to become a franchisee, she brought her two sons to a class in Seminole, Fla. to test the concept.

"As parents, we aim to provide nutritious meals for our children, but we're often guilty of not encouraging them to create these meals for themselves or discover their passion in the kitchen. Young Chefs Academy fills that need," said Reid. "In addition to my boys loving the class, the corporate team culture greatly impressed us. Their collective years of experience and endless support made us feel like family."

The Young Chefs Academy concept was born from Burleson's novel franchise idea, sparked by her young son wanting to help in the kitchen as she balanced making meals and spending time with him. Realizing she could combine both activities, Burleson planned a series of community children's cooking classes at a local restaurant and continuously maxed out the kitchen. She opened the first permanent Young Chefs Academy in 2003.

"While we're in the business of teaching children culinary skills, we are also helping families get together at the dinner table," said Burleson. "Our growth has exploded in the past three years which is a testament to our unique concept and loyal franchisees. We are excited to bring Young Chefs Academy to more communities nationwide."

Young Chefs Academy is targeting franchising growth in strong, family-friendly communities including Nashville, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago and Indianapolis.

The Young Chefs Academy franchise opportunity is ideal for culinary-loving and business-savvy operators. No formal culinary experience is necessary to become a Young Chefs Academy franchisee, as its extensive training program allows for novices to become experts. Franchisees benefit from the low overhead and start-up costs as well as access to exclusive territories. The initial investment for Young Chefs Academy, which includes the franchise fee, ranges between $106,450 and $134,800, depending on size and location.

About Young Chefs® Academy

Young Chefs Academy, based in Waco, Texas, is the leading national cooking school franchise for children with more than 30 locations in seven countries. Its mission is to provide an interactive learning experience that gives children the opportunity to learn food preparation skills and develop a lifelong love for culinary arts. Young Chefs Academy empowers kids to get involved in the kitchen, learning how to make nutrient-rich dishes with less artificial ingredients, in turn promoting healthy eating and family bonding. Learn more at www.youngchefsacademy.com.

