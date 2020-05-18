You Won’t Believe All the Vegan Cheese Options at Whole Foods Market

Anyone who has ever dabbled in the art of vegan cheese eating can tell you that many brands offer delicious dairy-free options in tons of flavors and forms. But some people are still skeptical about vegan cheese, as if it were made from—I don’t know—something disconcerting, like milk from an animal. Vegan cheese is different from dairy cheese in that it isn’t made of fluid that was extracted from an animal’s swollen, pus-filled udder.

If you and your sandwich are willing to part with slices of mammalian secretions, you’re opening yourself up to a world of cheesy goodness where you can find the perfect combinations of plants, oils, and seasonings. It’s just yummier that way—not to mention more sustainable and healthier. Plus, vegan cheese is not likely to cause a pandemic! The only dilemma you might have is deciding which one to pick, because there are SO many options. Better get started trying them today.

Pick up any of these vegan cheese selections at Whole Foods:

365 Everyday Value

Plant-Based Cheddar Cheese shreds

Plant-Based Cheddar Cheese slices

Plant-Based Mozzarella Cheese shreds

Plant-Based Smoked Gouda Cheese slices

Daiya

Cheddar Style slices

Cheddar Style shreds

Classic Blend (Cheddar and Mozzarella Style) shreds

Jalapeño Havarti Style block

Medium Cheddar Style block

Mozzarella Style shreds

Pepperjack Style shreds

Provolone Style slices

Smoked Gouda Style block

Swiss Style slices

Follow Your Heart

American Style slices

Cheddar block

Cheddar shreds

Fiesta Blend shreds

Monterey Jack block

Mozzarella block

Mozzarella shreds

Mozzarella Style slices

Nacho block

Parmesan Style shreds

Pepper Jack slices

Provolone Style slices

Smoked Gouda Style slices

Field Roast/Chao

Coconut Herb With Black Pepper slices

Creamy Original slices

Tomato Cayenne With Spicy Peppers slices

Go Veggie

Classic Plain Cream Cheese

Grated Parmesan Style Topping

Mexican Style shreds

Pepper Jack Style slices

Kite Hill

Almond Milk Ricotta

Chive Cream Cheese spread

Everything Cream Cheese spread

Plain Cream Cheese spread

Miyoko’s:

Aged Mt. Vesuvius Black Ash cheese wheel

Aged English Smoked Farmhouse cheese wheel

Classic Double Cream Chive cheese wheel

Farmhouse Cheddar shreds

Farmhouse Cheddar slices

Fresh Vegan Mozz

Herbes De Provence cheese wheel

High Sierra Rustic Alpine cheese wheel

Pepper Jack shreds

Pepper Jack slices

Plainly Classic cream cheese

Aged English Sharp Farmhouse cheese wheel

Semi Soft Garlic Herb cheese wheel

Sensational Scallion cream cheese

Smoked Vegan Mozz

Sundried Tomato Garlic cheese wheel

Parma! Vegan Parmesan

Parmela Creamery

American Style slices

Black Pepper Creamy Nutcheese spread

Mozzarella Style shreds

Pepper Jack Style slices

Sharp Cheddar Style slices

Siete

Mild Nacho Cashew Queso

Spicy Blanco Cashew Queso

The Honest Stand

Cheddar Style Dip

Garlic Parm Style Dip

Mild Nacho Dip

Smoked Cheddar Style Dip

Spicy Nacho Dip

Treeline

Cracked Pepper Aged Artisanal Nut Cheese

Chipotle-Serrano Pepper Creamy Soft French-Style Nut Cheese

Classic Aged Artisanal Nut Cheese

Green Peppercorn Creamy Soft French-Style Nut Cheese

Herb-Garlic Creamy Soft French-Style Nut Cheese

Scallion Creamy Soft French-Style Nut Cheese

Violife

Just Like Cheddar shreds

Just Like Cheddar slices

Just Like Cream Cheese Cheddar

Just Like Cream Cheese Original

Just Like Feta block

Just Like Mozzarella shreds

Just Like Parmesan wedge

Just Like Smoked Provolone slices

So many options … and actually, so much time. And these are just the products that Whole Foods carries—this is in no way an exhaustive list of all the vegan cheeses out there. But watch out—brands sometimes advertise their products as “dairy-free” or “lactose-free” when they still contain whey protein or casein, which are milk proteins that come from abused cows. For example, Lisanatti, a brand carried by Whole Foods, markets its cheeses as “almond,” “cheddar style,” and “cheese alternative,” even though they contain casein. Some Go Veggie products that are labeled “lactose free” also contain casein. Dr. T. Colin Campbell, author of The China Study, found casein to be “the most relevant chemical carcinogen ever identified.” And once you pop—the casomorphin in casein attaches to the brain’s opiate receptors and triggers an addictive response comparable to heroin’s effects—it’s hard to stop. So when shopping, always read ingredient labels.

Cows are sensitive, gentle individuals with strong maternal instincts and shouldn’t be used as milk machines any more than you, your dog, a gorilla, or an elephant should. Cows are known to form strong friendships and even have best friends, enjoy listening to music, jump with excitement when they solve a puzzle, and cry for days when dairy farmers drag their babies away (because they won’t allow calves to suck away their profits). There’s nothing humane about stealing a mother’s milk and killing her babies before eventually killing her, too. There is no humane way to exploit a family.

