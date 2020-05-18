You Won’t Believe All the Vegan Cheese Options at Whole Foods Market

Anyone who has ever dabbled in the art of vegan cheese eating can tell you that many brands offer delicious dairy-free options in tons of flavors and forms. But some people are still skeptical about vegan cheese, as if it were made from—I don’t know—something disconcerting, like milk from an animal. Vegan cheese is different from dairy cheese in that it isn’t made of fluid that was extracted from an animal’s swollen, pus-filled udder.
If you and your sandwich are willing to part with slices of mammalian secretions, you’re opening yourself up to a world of cheesy goodness where you can find the perfect combinations of plants, oils, and seasonings. It’s just yummier that way—not to mention more sustainable and healthier. Plus, vegan cheese is not likely to cause a pandemic! The only dilemma you might have is deciding which one to pick, because there are SO many options. Better get started trying them today.
Pick up any of these vegan cheese selections at Whole Foods:
365 Everyday Value
- Plant-Based Cheddar Cheese shreds
- Plant-Based Cheddar Cheese slices
- Plant-Based Mozzarella Cheese shreds
- Plant-Based Smoked Gouda Cheese slices
Daiya
- Cheddar Style slices
- Cheddar Style shreds
- Classic Blend (Cheddar and Mozzarella Style) shreds
- Jalapeño Havarti Style block
- Medium Cheddar Style block
- Mozzarella Style shreds
- Pepperjack Style shreds
- Provolone Style slices
- Smoked Gouda Style block
- Swiss Style slices
Follow Your Heart
- American Style slices
- Cheddar block
- Cheddar shreds
- Fiesta Blend shreds
- Monterey Jack block
- Mozzarella block
- Mozzarella shreds
- Mozzarella Style slices
- Nacho block
- Parmesan Style shreds
- Pepper Jack slices
- Provolone Style slices
- Smoked Gouda Style slices
Field Roast/Chao
- Coconut Herb With Black Pepper slices
- Creamy Original slices
- Tomato Cayenne With Spicy Peppers slices
Go Veggie
- Classic Plain Cream Cheese
- Grated Parmesan Style Topping
- Mexican Style shreds
- Pepper Jack Style slices
Kite Hill
- Almond Milk Ricotta
- Chive Cream Cheese spread
- Everything Cream Cheese spread
- Plain Cream Cheese spread
Miyoko’s:
- Aged Mt. Vesuvius Black Ash cheese wheel
- Aged English Smoked Farmhouse cheese wheel
- Classic Double Cream Chive cheese wheel
- Farmhouse Cheddar shreds
- Farmhouse Cheddar slices
- Fresh Vegan Mozz
- Herbes De Provence cheese wheel
- High Sierra Rustic Alpine cheese wheel
- Pepper Jack shreds
- Pepper Jack slices
- Plainly Classic cream cheese
- Aged English Sharp Farmhouse cheese wheel
- Semi Soft Garlic Herb cheese wheel
- Sensational Scallion cream cheese
- Smoked Vegan Mozz
- Sundried Tomato Garlic cheese wheel
Parma! Vegan Parmesan
Parmela Creamery
- American Style slices
- Black Pepper Creamy Nutcheese spread
- Mozzarella Style shreds
- Pepper Jack Style slices
- Sharp Cheddar Style slices
Siete
- Mild Nacho Cashew Queso
- Spicy Blanco Cashew Queso
The Honest Stand
- Cheddar Style Dip
- Garlic Parm Style Dip
- Mild Nacho Dip
- Smoked Cheddar Style Dip
- Spicy Nacho Dip
Treeline
- Cracked Pepper Aged Artisanal Nut Cheese
- Chipotle-Serrano Pepper Creamy Soft French-Style Nut Cheese
- Classic Aged Artisanal Nut Cheese
- Green Peppercorn Creamy Soft French-Style Nut Cheese
- Herb-Garlic Creamy Soft French-Style Nut Cheese
- Scallion Creamy Soft French-Style Nut Cheese
Violife
- Just Like Cheddar shreds
- Just Like Cheddar slices
- Just Like Cream Cheese Cheddar
- Just Like Cream Cheese Original
- Just Like Feta block
- Just Like Mozzarella shreds
- Just Like Parmesan wedge
- Just Like Smoked Provolone slices
So many options … and actually, so much time. And these are just the products that Whole Foods carries—this is in no way an exhaustive list of all the vegan cheeses out there. But watch out—brands sometimes advertise their products as “dairy-free” or “lactose-free” when they still contain whey protein or casein, which are milk proteins that come from abused cows. For example, Lisanatti, a brand carried by Whole Foods, markets its cheeses as “almond,” “cheddar style,” and “cheese alternative,” even though they contain casein. Some Go Veggie products that are labeled “lactose free” also contain casein. Dr. T. Colin Campbell, author of The China Study, found casein to be “the most relevant chemical carcinogen ever identified.” And once you pop—the casomorphin in casein attaches to the brain’s opiate receptors and triggers an addictive response comparable to heroin’s effects—it’s hard to stop. So when shopping, always read ingredient labels.
Cows are sensitive, gentle individuals with strong maternal instincts and shouldn’t be used as milk machines any more than you, your dog, a gorilla, or an elephant should. Cows are known to form strong friendships and even have best friends, enjoy listening to music, jump with excitement when they solve a puzzle, and cry for days when dairy farmers drag their babies away (because they won’t allow calves to suck away their profits). There’s nothing humane about stealing a mother’s milk and killing her babies before eventually killing her, too. There is no humane way to exploit a family.
Hungry for more udder-free cheese?
