You Might Be Surprised to Learn That These Asian Snacks Are Vegan

Whether you grew up eating Asian snacks or you’re looking to explore new tastes, you’ll be happy to learn that many of them happen to be “accidentally vegan.” These salty snacks and sweet treats hail from a variety of countries throughout Asia and the Pacific, including China, India, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. Although these selections are normally vegan, be sure to check the label for sneaky ingredients like dairy, bonito (fish), gelatin, and other animal-derived ingredients before you dig in.

Satisfy your cravings with these vegan Asian snacks:

With its generous use of seitan, tofu, and vegetables, Asian cuisine is extremely versatile and vegan-friendly. Our vegan Chinese takeout guide can help you find animal-free dishes that you’ll love. Indian, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and many other Asian cuisines offer delicious options.

