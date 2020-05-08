You’ll Be Using These Vegan Copycat Recipes Post-Pandemic

Social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a lot of culinary creativity across the country. With many restaurant dining rooms closed, some restaurant chains and other businesses have started sharing recipes for their well-loved dishes. Some are already vegan, while others are easily “veganized.” All of them are delicious and will help satisfy your quarantine cravings.

Try these vegan copycat recipes while you’re at home:

The Cheesecake Factory

Start your meal with these crunchy vegan avocado egg roll appetizers with a creamy cilantro ranch dipping sauce.

The Cheesecake Factory shared this recipe for its famous vegan cobb salad, packed with a ton of delicious fresh vegetables and topped with balsamic vinaigrette. This one doesn’t contain eggs, chicken, bacon, or cheese, so choosing it helps save chickens, pigs, and cows.

Why not complete the experience by making this indulgent vegan cheesecake? It’s all about balance, after all. This one uses vegan cream cheese and cashews instead of cream made from cow’s milk and eggs stolen from chickens. It also doesn’t contain beef gelatin, an ingredient made from the bones and tendons of cows, which is sometimes used to make The Cheesecake Factory’s cheesecakes.

Disneyland and Disney World

Award Wieners in Disney’s California Adventure Park serves this vegan hot dog topped with grilled veggies and vegan crema. When you find out what’s inside a nonvegan hot dog, you’ll feel even better about grilling up these plant-based ones.

Disneyland’s refreshing frozen treat is already vegan and is super-simple to recreate at home.

The chefs at Walt Disney World Resort shared their recipe for this fun treat, which is served at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort. The endless options for vegan egg swaps and vegan butter mean that these cookie fries are totally hen– and cow-friendly. Loving mamas get to stay with their babies, and you get a tasty, fun treat—what could be better?

The blue and green milks at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are creamy coconut-based delights that contain no cow’s milk! Whip up a glass of this copycat version to enjoy while you watch PETA’s favorite Star Wars movie.

Olive Garden

Breadsticks

Olive Garden’s endlessly available breadsticks are vegan, so trying this copycat recipe is a no-brainer. The restaurant’s breadsticks don’t contain butter made from cow’s milk, and neither do these. By using vegan butter or olive oil, you’ll help keep mother cows with their babies.

Pour this tangy dressing on top of a big salad full of fresh crunchy greens, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini peppers, sliced tomato, vegan parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons. This recipe calls for vegan mayonnaise—no chicken’s eggs here.

Soup, salad, and breadsticks—you can have it all at home by also trying this copycat recipe. Veggie Society’s version is made with savory Beyond Meat Italian sausages and a simple cashew cream sauce.

Panera Bread

The vegan version of Panera’s popular soup is hearty and healthy, with a rich cheese sauce made from potatoes and carrots rather than fat-laden cow’s milk cream and cheese. Serve it in a sourdough bread bowl and sprinkle some vegan cheddar shreds on top for a weeknight treat.

Hungry for more copycat recipes? We’ve got you covered with our fast-food copycat guide. In addition to giving you super-tasty recipes to try, going vegan has endless benefits. When you make the switch, you’ll be saving the lives of more than 200 animals per year. And don’t forget that using animals for food and clothing is essentially guaranteed to spark another global pandemic. If you want to learn more about the benefits of going vegan or want to know how to make the transition, connect with one of our vegan mentors, who can help answer all your questions:

Connect With a Vegan Mentor Today!

