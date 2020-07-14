Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Introduces a Sweet Treat this Summer

Irresistibly Delicious Donut Dippers are FREE through Yoshinoya Rewards and Available for Free Delivery through DoorDash, Both for a Limited Time

TORRANCE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen, known for its fresh, artisanal rice bowls, is making this summer a little sweeter with the introduction of its newest dessert, Donut Dippers. Now available at the company's more than 100 restaurants, an order of Donut Dippers includes six snackable treats served with a delectable caramel dipping sauce for just $2.19. Donut Dippers and a drink can be added to any bowl purchase for just $2.99 more.*

To celebrate, from July 14th to 20th, fans can get Donut Dippers delivered FREE with DoorDash orders of $15 or more. Sweetening the deal, from July 20th to 26th, the brand is also offering a FREE order of Donut Dippers with the purchase of any bowl through the Yoshinoya app or online at www.yoshinoyaamerica.com. Guests simply enter the code 'DONUT' into their Yoshinoya Rewards account, which is redeemable through online orders or can be scanned in-restaurant.

"We're all about giving our guests enticing flavors and a tremendous value, and our new Donut Dippers hit the mark," said Dar Vasseghi, Yoshinoya's CEO. "These insanely addicting portable treats make for the perfect snack or compliment to any meal. Our guests raved about them during test, and we're excited to now offer them systemwide."

Yoshinoya offers carryout, drive-thru and contactless delivery through third party partners at most of its restaurants across the West Coast.

*Price and participation may vary by location

About Yoshinoya

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com.

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Media Relations

213.479.4001

PR@yoshinoyaamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoshinoya-japanese-kitchen-introduces-a-sweet-treat-this-summer-301093288.html

SOURCE Yoshinoya America