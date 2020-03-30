Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Arrives in Visalia, Their First Opening in San Joaquin Valley, CA

TORRANCE, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshinoya America, known for its fresh, homestyle Japanese cuisine, has opened its newest location in Visalia, making it the first in San Joaquin Valley and third location in Central California.

The new restaurant, located at 2545 S Mooney Blvd, seeks to be the go-to dining destination for the local community. The sleek and modern design reflects the brand's recent refresh, providing an elevated guest experience. The location will be open for takeout or drive-thru from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily and will be open for dine-in service in the future.

On the menu are iconic items such as Original Beef, Teriyaki Chicken, Orange Chicken, Grilled Tilapia and Sweet Chili Shrimp – all served with their award-winning steamed rice or noodles and choice of vegetable. New and exclusive Yakiniku Beef, featuring thin ribbons of marbled beef grilled with white onions and tossed in a sweet and savory Asian BBQ sauce, will also launch at opening.

"Our goal is to provide Visalia with fresh, flavorful homestyle cooking, all at an affordable price," said Angella Green, Director of Marketing. "While this is a challenging time for all of us, we're here to serve the local community."

About Yoshinoya

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl© that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com

Media Contact

Angella Green (310) 217-2174, angella.green@yoshinoyaamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoshinoya-japanese-kitchen-arrives-in-visalia-their-first-opening-in-san-joaquin-valley-ca-301031967.html

SOURCE Yoshinoya America