Yoshinoya America Expands its Menu with Premium Seafood Offerings

A trio of seafood offerings adds spice and flavor to Yoshinoya's menu

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year when seafood is at the top of everyone's list. Yoshinoya's newest menu items feature exceptional seafood prepared with the iconic, signature Japanese- style quality. Like all of Yoshinoya's menu items, the newest dishes will delight guests by providing them with premium quality and exceptional flavor that they have grown to enjoy from Yoshinoya.

The premium seafood menu items include:

Lobster Stew: A savory tomato-based stew featuring real lobster, white fish, corn, celery and potato as well as mild spice. Served with Yoshinoya's award-winning rice. Available for a limited time.

Sweet Chili Shrimp: Crispy shrimp is tossed in a sweet and mildly spicy Asian chili sauce that is accompanied by steamed rice and a choice of vegetable.

Grilled Tilapia: This permanent menu item is grilled on a flat top grill and served with a choice of coleslaw or vegetables alongside rice and savory lemon butter sauce

"Our focus is to build on the foundation of our heritage while continuously improving the customer experience," says Bobby Williams, VP of Marketing at Yoshinoya. "Our newest seafood offering showcases our commitment to our guests to constantly innovate and bring new flavors to the table."

Yoshinoya invites guests to try the new menu items at any of its 103 California locations.

About Yoshinoya:

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 1,833 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States. The Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl© that started it all in 1899. Yoshinoya has more than 100+ restaurants in California with plans for expansion through additional company restaurants. For more information, visit http://www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com

CONTACT: customerservice@yoshinoyaamerica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoshinoya-america-expands-its-menu-with-premium-seafood-offerings-300605827.html

SOURCE Yoshinoya America