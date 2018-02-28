Yoshinoya America Expands its Menu with Premium Seafood Offerings

A trio of seafood offerings adds spice and flavor to Yoshinoya's menu
TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year when seafood is at the top of everyone's list. Yoshinoya's newest menu items feature exceptional seafood prepared with the iconic, signature Japanese- style quality. Like all of Yoshinoya's menu items, the newest dishes will delight guests by providing them with premium quality and exceptional flavor that they have grown to enjoy from Yoshinoya.
The premium seafood menu items include:
"Our focus is to build on the foundation of our heritage while continuously improving the customer experience," says Bobby Williams, VP of Marketing at Yoshinoya. "Our newest seafood offering showcases our commitment to our guests to constantly innovate and bring new flavors to the table."
Yoshinoya invites guests to try the new menu items at any of its 103 California locations.
About Yoshinoya:
Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 1,833 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States. The Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl© that started it all in 1899. Yoshinoya has more than 100+ restaurants in California with plans for expansion through additional company restaurants. For more information, visit http://www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com
