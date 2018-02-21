York County FCU Raises Over $56,000 towards Ending Hunger in York County, Maine

SANFORD, Maine, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- York County Federal Credit Union raised $56,677 towards the Ending Hunger Campaign in 2017, putting them in second place for total dollars raised among the other Maine credit unions who participated.

"Our Ending Hunger team is very grateful for our membership, coworkers, and the leadership of York County FCU who make it possible to give so much back to the communities we serve," said Erin Jones, Chair of the York County FCU Ending Hunger Committee.

The Maine Credit Union League hosts an annual luncheon to celebrate the campaign results for the previous year. It was a record-breaking year, which resulted in over $740,000 raised in the state of Maine for 2017.

York County Federal Credit Union (YCFCU) is a community-centered financial institution based in York County, Maine. Founded in 1954, YCFCU served educators, but expanded their charter to include area businesses, organizations, and their families. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in York County. Additional information about YCFCU's products and services is available at www.yorkcountyfcu.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Clark

York County Federal Credit Union

melissac@yorkcountyfcu.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/york-county-fcu-raises-over-56000-towards-ending-hunger-in-york-county-maine-300602123.html

SOURCE York County Federal Credit Union