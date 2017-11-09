Yogurtology Celebrates Veteran's Day, November 11th, With Free Yogurt for Veterans and Active Military

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veteran's Day, Yogurtology will offer, for FREE, 5 ounces of frozen yogurt to each veteran or active military personnel member who visits one of their participating locations. This is the fourth year in a row that Yogurtology has honored veterans and active military personnel by providing free frozen yogurt on Veteran's Day.

Yogurtology invites veterans or active military personnel at participating locations to share images of their Veteran's Day experience on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #yogurtology.

"Honoring the veterans and active military personnel in our community is one of the most important activities we take part in each year. With several locations near MacDill Air Force Base, we sincerely hope that many of you will stop by and enjoy a sweet treat on us," said Jordan Levy, President, Yogurtology Franchising, LLC.

"Veterans and active military personnel are the reason why we have the freedom to live in this great country. We appreciate the sacrifices that they've made through their service to protect our freedom. I'm proud to have Yogurtology offer free frozen yogurt to those who have served as a heartfelt token of our gratitude," said Ean Mendelsohn, Vice President, Yogurtology Franchising, LLC.

About Yogurtology Franchising, LLC

Yogurtology is a frozen yogurt franchise headquartered in Tampa, FL., where "the art + science of frozen yogurt" converge to provide a healthy and delicious dessert experience. Yogurtology offers over 100 exclusive Premiyum™ flavors, Bottomings® (toppings for the bottom of your cup), Sloppings™ (syrups and sauces), fresh toppings, along with healthy probiotics in each serving. Yogurtology was recently recognized as one of the Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. A total of 100 organizations made the list, and Yogurtology was ranked 2nd out of the top 50 organizations listed with less than 100 employees.

For more information regarding franchising opportunities, please visit http://yogurtology.com/franchising/

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Dufek

Director of Marketing

Yogurtology Franchising, LLC

813-867-8628

Jennifer@yogurtology.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Yogurtology

image2.jpg

Inside Yogurtology

image3.jpg

Inside Yogurtology

Related Links

Website

Facebook

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yogurtology-celebrates-veterans-day-november-11th-with-free-yogurt-for-veterans-and-active-military-300553425.html

SOURCE Yogurtology