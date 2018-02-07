Yes, You Can Celebrate National Fettuccine Alfredo Day AND Eat Healthy!

As we enter February, now is the time to reflect on our goals for 2018- are we keeping them? If one of your resolutions for the New Year was to eat healthier, this means you SHOULD include pasta in your diet. Recent research has proven that adults who consume pasta have an overall better diet quality, compared to those who don’t eat pasta. Studies also show that carbs provide energy, stable blood sugar levels and can help you avoid binge eating. All of this research leads to another conclusion- you should be celebrating National Fettuccine Alfredo Day!

How Simple Swaps Can Lighten One of Your Favorite Dishes

Fettuccine Alfredo is a historically heavier classic, but with our “Healthier Fettucine Alfredo” recipe, it doesn’t have to be. You won’t miss out on any of the deliciousness of National Fettuccine Alfredo Day (February 7th) with these small changes that make a big difference:

Instead of using heavy cream, 2% milk makes the classic heavy sauce lighter and avoids extra fat. Reduce sodium intake by using no-salt added chicken stock. This way you can control the ingredients in your meals and know exactly how much salt is being added by you, the chef! Get extra health benefits by adding in your favorite green veggie for a boost of fiber. Try asparagus, broccoli or spinach. You could even try using fettucine in this recipe.

