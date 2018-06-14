Yasso® Frozen Greek Yogurt Announces The Game On! Foundation

Childhood Best Friends Turned Entrepreneurs Launch New Non-Profit Organization With Inaugural Community Event On The Greenway

QUINCY, Mass., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yasso, Inc., purveyor of frozen Greek yogurt desserts and one of the fastest-growing brands in its category, is announcing the launch of its 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, The Game On! Foundation. Yasso co-founders and co-CEOs, Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane, are lifelong friends and created The Game On! Foundation with the mission to give back to communities through monetary donations and volunteer time, contributing to meaningful programs that will cultivate the inner health rebel in everyone, inspiring a little sweat, competition and teamwork for people of all ages through sport. The company will hold its inaugural event, 'Game Day on The Greenway' on Boston's Rowes Wharf Plaza, at the intersection of Atlantic and High Street, on June 22, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The new sports initiative is an extension of Yasso's longstanding commitment to giving back, having been active sponsors and fundraisers for local events such as the Pan-Mass Challenge, The New Balance Falmouth Road Race and many more. Utilizing the iconic Yasso tour trucks on the road sampling throughout New England this summer, The Game On! Foundation will amplify these existing efforts and create an opportunity to build new programs, including a series of Corporate Visits challenging employers and employees to break free from the office for a little sweat.

"Sports and community have been the foundation of our friendship, entrepreneurial journey and personal lives for as long as we can remember," said Drew Harrington. "Our core principle at Yasso has always been to better people's lives. We started with our great tasting, better-for-you dessert products and because of our growth are now able to organize our own charitable organization, allowing us to create real impact throughout communities," continued Harrington.

"Game On! is our way of sharing our passion for health and wellness with the hope of helping others," said Amanda Klane. "We believe just one day of hustle and teamwork can inspire people of all ages to tackle their personal goals. It's been critical to our success and we want to provide others with the same opportunity and encouragement. What better place to issue that challenge than in the heart of Boston on the Rose Kennedy Greenway?" added Klane.

Yasso has partnered with the Rose Kennedy Greenway to host its first Game Day, along with a series of activations taking place throughout the summer. The "adult recess" welcomes area employees to slam dunk excuses and hit their afternoon slump out of the park with friendly competition amongst coworkers. Yasso will be offering free samples of its frozen Greek yogurt and branded gifts as a reward to those who participate. Activities will include a three-lane bungee run, QB tosses and more.

"We are excited to play a part in supporting Yasso's launch of The Game On! Foundation and their first Game Day," said Eileen Ong, Earned Income Manager at the Rose Kennedy Greenway. "We are always looking for ways to support local businesses, as well as encourage area residents to enjoy our lush parks and be active within the city making this partnership a wonderful fit!"

In addition to Game Day on The Greenway, Yasso and The Greenway have joined forces for three Dewey Square sampling days taking place on June 20, July 13 and August 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Yasso is also a supporting sponsor for The Greenway 2018 Fitness Program, sampling at three events throughout the summer.

For those not in the Boston area that are tackling their own personal goal this year, whether a 5K or taking their neighborhood team to the kickball championship, you can share your story with gameon@yasso.com for a chance to be sponsored by Game On!

To learn more about The Game On! Foundation and how to get involved, visit www.yasso.com/gameon, or check out any Yasso item in stores. More information can be found underneath the pint lids on all eight flavors and on the back of the stick bar boxes.

About Yasso®: Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 16 flavors of stick bars and 8 brand new pints, all of which can be found at major grocery and club stores nationwide. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso.

About The Greenway

The Greenway is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston that is entirely managed by the non-profit Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. The Greenway welcomes 1.4 million trackable visitors annually, plus millions more who casually enjoy the fountains, gardens, and art. The Conservancy has won numerous awards for its organic landscape care, public art, and programming.

