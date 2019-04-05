XLCS Partners advises Proven Partners Group in sale to Tilia Holdings

CHICAGO, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., an independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory, capital raising, and debt advisory services, is pleased to announce that its client, Proven Partners Group (PPG), has been acquired by Tilia Holdings.

PPG is an outsource provider, also known as a contract packer (co-packer) or contract manufacturer (co-man) to major food and consumer packaged goods companies in the dried food market including food, nutrition, medical nutrition, and health science. Founded in 2004, the Company offers integrated supply chain value-added services to its customers. PPG produces primarily dry and free flowing products in multiple blending, filling and packaging technologies such as; jars, canisters, pouches, bags, cartons, single/multi-serve, or combinations of same. The Company is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois and employs approximately 250 full-time employees.

Tilia Holdings is a Chicago, Illinois based private investment firm focused exclusively on the food supply chain. Through an interdisciplinary approach to investing, Tilia partners with business services companies that support leading and emerging CPG brands. This acquisition supports Tilia's mission of making the food chain safe, nutritious and sustainable.

"Bob Contaldo and his team at XLCS played a critical role in supporting the transaction and bringing the two parties together," said Johannes Burlin, Chairman of PPG and Co-CEO of Tilia Holdings. "We are thrilled to partner with PPG and further invest behind their continued growth."

"Building relationships, integrity, trust, patience and over-delivering upon commitments. These are just some of the pillars that built the foundation behind PPG," shared Dave Nelson, CEO of PPG. "Bob Contaldo and the entire XLCS Partners team supporting our transaction delivered upon those pillars to levels we could have never imagined, nor anticipated, necessary throughout the process."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to PPG and the transaction was led by Bob Contaldo, Managing Partner. The transaction was completed February 22, 2019.

