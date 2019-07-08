Wynn Las Vegas Announces Partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

Five-star resort and celebrated chef to open new restaurant fall 2020



LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas made a dramatic expansion to its culinary portfolio with the announcement of its partnership with acclaimed Chef Thomas Keller and his collection of restaurants that include famed Bouchon, The French Laundry, Per Se, The Surf Club Restaurant and TAK Room.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Chef Thomas Keller join our expanding dining collection. Like Wynn, Chef Keller is not just in the business of exceeding expectations but creating memorable moments and delivering quality at a level unanticipated by guests," said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

Taking over the space previously occupied by The Country Club, the new venture is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

About Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit or follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Chef Thomas Keller:

Thomas Keller is renowned for his culinary skills and his exceptionally high standards. He has established a new paradigm within the hospitality profession. He is the first and only American-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious Michelin Guide, as well as the first American male chef to be designated a Chevalier of The French Legion of Honor, the highest decoration in France. He has received countless accolades, including The Culinary Institute of America's "Chef of the Year" Award and the James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Chef" and "Outstanding Restaurateur" Awards, and was inducted into the 12th Class of the California Hall of Fame in December 2018. Known for his dedication to mentoring young chefs, in 2017, Keller, along with chef Daniel Boulud, led Team USA to a historic gold at the Bocuse d'Or. A place where excellence, execution and innovation intersect, Chef Keller's restaurants approach one guest at a time, and include The French Laundry, Per Se, Bouchon, Ad Hoc + Addendum, TAK Room, The Surf Club Restaurant, La Calenda and Bouchon Bakeries in the United States and in the Middle East.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-las-vegas-announces-partnership-with-chef-thomas-keller-300880967.html

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas