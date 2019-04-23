WW App Wins Webby Award and People's Voice Webby Award in "Apps, Mobile, and Voice: Best Practices" Category

WW Also Recognized as an Honoree in Three Additional Categories: "Apps, Mobile, and Voice: Health & Fitness," "Best Overall Social Presence - Brand" and "Best Overall Social Presence - Health & Fitness"



NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WW (NASDAQ: WW) -- the new Weight Watchers -- today announced the WW app has won a Webby Award and a Webby People's Voice Award in the Apps, Mobile and Voice: Best Practices category in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts.

"Our aspiration is for the WW app to become the world's everything app for wellness," said Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of WW. "We are excited to be honored among some of the Internet's best content creators for our hard work on the WW app, which provides the tools, content, connection and inspiration for our members to achieve their goals."

"Nominees like WW are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year."

"What's really gratifying for our team is that we were awarded by both the experts at the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as well as the members of the WW community who use our app every day on their journey to lose weight and develop healthy habits," said Michael Korcuska, Chief Product Officer, WW. "Our team of designers, engineers, product managers, data scientists and researchers are thrilled with the recognition, which is further fuel for our innovation and creativity to continue improving the experience."

Available on both iPhone and Android, the WW app gives members access to WW's easy-to-use food and fitness tracker, thousands of delicious recipes, and the support they need to lose weight and build healthy habits for life.

WW members can easily track foods using the barcode scanner in the app or searching a database of over 250,000 foods. Backed by nutritional science, WW's SmartPoints® system helps guide members toward a healthier pattern of eating, including more fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.

With thousands of WW recipes, the app makes deciding what to eat easy. Members can browse by selecting categories such as "Quick & Easy" to find delicious meals to satisfy any taste and can build and save dishes they love to make staying on track even more simple.

Members can monitor their fitness goals with an activity tracker, including the option to sync a fitness device, and convert their daily activity into personalized FitPoints®, WW's measurement for activity. Through a partnership with Aaptiv, members have access to a selection of on-demand audio workouts customized for WW, led by Aaptiv's expert personal trainers and set to motivating playlists. The content consists of nine curated workouts that support beginners, intermediates and those with more advanced fitness experience.

Tracking food and fitness activity via the app allows members to win rewards for building healthy habits through WW's WellnessWins ™ rewards program.

rewards program. WW's members-only community feature, Connect, enables members to get their daily dose of inspiration and support from other WW members, all working toward becoming their best selves. To strengthen the WW community in Connect, WW launched Connect Groups to help people find other members like them. Groups are based on: Food, Life Stages, Wellness Journey, Activity, Mindset and Hobbies.

To help members develop a more helpful mindset, WW has partnered with Headspace, a global leader in meditation and mindfulness, to deliver curated content for the WW app.

The WW app also won an honorable mention in the Apps, Mobile, and Voice: Health & Fitness category, and WW won two honorable mentions in the social media categories: Best Overall Social Presence - Brand and Best Overall Social Presence Health & Fitness.

About WW

WW -- the new Weight Watchers -- is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:

Casey Gunkel, Teneo for WW

+1 (646) 678 0021

casey.gunkel@teneo.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ww-app-wins-webby-award-and-peoples-voice-webby-award-in-apps-mobile-and-voice-best-practices-category-300836727.html

SOURCE WW