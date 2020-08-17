Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades Launches Limited Fall Menu with Focus on Pumpkin Spice & Plant-Based Energy Lemonades

Gourmet Lemonade Stand Pivots to Pumpkin Flavors for Fall Menu

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While guests may associate Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade's (Wow Wow) fruit-forward flavors and island vibes with the summer season, the all-natural, sustainable fast casual hot spot is no stranger to fall flavors. Timed with leaves changing colors and a briskness in the air, Wow Wow is launching its fall limited time menu on Monday, August 17.

Of course, it would not be fall without some pumpkin spice additions on the menu. Wow Wow is introducing three new pumpkin spice items: Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast and a Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Smoothie. The Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Smoothie is a delectable blend of cold brew, almond milk, pumpkin spice almond butter, bananas, dates and vanilla, while the Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast has pumpkin spice almond butter, bananas, coconut and honey piled on top of one thick slice of toast.

"One bite of the Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast and you'll be transported to a pumpkin patch, wearing a knit sweater and boots feeling a slight breeze in the air. Our new toast, along with the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Smoothie embody the best parts of the fall season," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades.

Also being introduced to guests are Plant Energy Lemonades. The plant-based lemonades are naturally jam-packed with energy and come in three fruity flavors including Lavender Blackberry, Passion Strawberry, and Strawberry Pineapple. Guests can enjoy any of the Plant Energy Lemonades frozen or sparkling.

Wow Wow fans and aficionados are encouraged to try the new fall flavors soon, as they will only be available while supplies last.

For more information on Wow Wow, visit https://wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com/.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, overnight oats, chia bowls, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual opened its first licensed store on the Mainland in 2016 and went on to launch its franchise opportunity in 2017. Today it has a total of six lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

