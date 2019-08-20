Worldwide Soy Milk Market Insights, Analysis and Projections (2017-2026) with Comprehensive Company Profiling

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy Milk - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Soy Milk market accounted for $14.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.4 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The factors such as increasing demand for lactose-free food products due to the ease of digest which is likely to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of soy milk market. However, the exceptional taste of the soy milk which significantly differs from the cow milk, the rise of other dairy alternatives and rivalry from beverage manufacturing industries are restraining the market growth.



Based on type, sweetened soymilk is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high consumer demand for flavored beverages over the bland flavor of unsweetened soymilk. By geography, The Europe region likely to have a huge demand due to increasing focus of the population on healthy alternatives in emerging countries such as Germany and United Kingdom.



Some of the key players in the Soy Milk market include The Hershey Company, Vitasoy International Holdings LTD, Organic Valley, Eden Foods, Inc., Soy Fresh, Kikkoman Corporations, Alpro, PUREHARVEST, and WhiteWave Foods.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Soy Milk Market, By Flavor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chocolate

5.3 Vanilla

5.4 Coffee

5.5 Mango

5.6 Cardamom

5.7 Saffron

5.8 Almond

5.9 Other Flavours



6 Global Soy Milk Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Full-fat soy milks

6.3 Low-fat soy milks

6.4 Other Products



7 Global Soy Milk Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Unsweetened

7.3 Sweetened



8 Global Soy Milk Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Store Based

8.3 Store Based

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Retail Stores

8.6 Supermarket/Hypermarket

8.7 Other Distribution Channels



9 Global Soy Milk Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Snacks

9.3 Desserts

9.4 Health Beverages

9.5 Non-Dairy Cheese

9.6 Beverages

9.7 Cold-Pressed Milk

9.8 Functional Beverages

9.9 Weight Loss

9.10 Bakery Products

9.11 Other Applications



10 Global Soy Milk Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Toddlers

10.3 Infants

10.4 Consumers With Lactose Intolerance

10.5 Kids

10.6 Adults

10.7 Elder

10.8 Other End Users



11 Global Soy Milk Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 The Hershey Company

13.2 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

13.3 Organic Valley

13.4 Eden Foods Inc.

13.5 Soy Fresh

13.6 Kikkoman Corporations

13.7 Alpro

13.8 PUREHARVEST

13.9 WhiteWave Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rp16o6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-soy-milk-market-insights-analysis-and-projections-2017-2026-with-comprehensive-company-profiling-300904490.html

SOURCE Research and Markets