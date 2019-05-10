Worldwide Shrimp Market Forecasts to 2024 - Anticipating a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shrimp Market - Analysis By Species (L. Vannamei, P. Monodon, M. Rosenbergii), By Production Form (Green/Head On, Green/Head Off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded), By Shrimp Size, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data has been presented for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the research report, the Shrimp market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2024. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the global shrimp's market in 2018.



Over the recent years, Shrimp market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and the growing number of urban populations. Moreover, a rise in the demand for healthy and nutritious food rising per capita income has been driving the market growth of shrimp's market globally. Further, increasing demand for convenient and ready to eat and ready to cook food is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Shrimp market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Shrimp market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report



Global Shrimp Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis By Species - L. Vannamei, P. Monodon, M. Rosenbergii

By Production Form - Green/Head On, Green/Head Off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded

By Shrimp Size - <15, 15-20, 21-25, 26-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, & >70

Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada Spain, U.K, France, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis - Charoen Pokphand Foods, High Liner Foods, Apex Frozen Foods, High Liner Foods, Rich Product Corporation, Thai Union Group, American Seafoods, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Sirena AS, International Fish Farming Co.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Shrimp Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Shrimp Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6 Global Shrimp Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Species (2014-2024)

6.1.1 Global Shrimp Market - By Species, P. Vannamei, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.2 Global Shrimp Market - By Species, P. Monodon, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.3 Global Shrimp Market - By Species, M. Rosenbergii, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.4 Global Shrimp Market - By Species, Other Shrimp, By Value (2014-2024)

6.2 Size Categories Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)

6.2.1 Global Shrimp Market - By Size Categories, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.2 Global Shrimp Market - By Size Categories, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3 Product Form Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3.1 Global Shrimp Market Size - By Product Form, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.2 Global Shrimp Market Size - By Product Form, By Value (2019-2024)



7. Americas Shrimp Market: An Analysis

7.1 Americas Shrimp Market, By Value (2014-2018)

7.2 Americas Shrimp Market, By Value (2019-2024)



8. Americas Shrimp Market: Segment Analysis

8.1 By Species (2014-2024)

8.1.1 Americas Shrimp Market - By Species, P. Vannamei, By Value (2014-2024)

8.1.2 Americas Shrimp Market - By Species, P. Monodon, By Value (2014-2024)

8.1.3 Americas Shrimp Market - By Species, M. Rosenbergii, By Value (2014-2024)

8.1.4 Americas Shrimp Market - By Species, Other Shrimp, By Value (2014-2024)

8.2 Size Categories Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)

8.2.1 Americas Shrimp Market - By Size Categories, By Value (2014-2018)

8.2.2 Americas Shrimp Market - By Size Categories, By Value (2019-2024)

8.3 Product Form Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)

8.3.1 Americas Shrimp Market Size - By Product Form, By Value (2014-2018)

8.3.2 Americas Shrimp Market Size - By Product Form, By Value (2019-2024)



9. U.S. Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



10. Canada Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



11. Rest of Americas Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



12. Europe Shrimp Market: An Analysis



13. Europe Shrimp Market: Segment Analysis



14. U.K. Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



15. Spain Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



16. France Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



17. Rest of Europe Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



18. Asia Pacific Shrimp Market: An Analysis



19. Asia Pacific Shrimp Market: Segment Analysis



20. China Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



21. India Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



22. Japan Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



23. Rest of APAC Shrimp Market: Country Analysis



24. Rest of the World Shrimp Market: An Analysis



25. Global Shrimp Market Drivers



26. Global Shrimp Market Restraints



27. Global Shrimp Market Trends



28. SWOT Analysis



29. Company Profiles

29.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods

29.2 Rich Products Corporation

29.3 High Liner Foods

29.4 Thai Union Group

29.5 Apex Frozen Foods

29.6 American Seafoods

29.7 Nippon Suisan Kaisha

29.8 Austevoll Seafood ASA

29.9 Sirena AS

29.10 International Fish Farming Co. PJSC (Asmak)



