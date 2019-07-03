The Worldwide Pretzel Market (2019-2024) by Content, Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pretzel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pretzel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pretzel market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Research Insights



In recent years, rapid change in the tastes and preferences along with the busy lifestyles of consumers has created high dependency on convenient snacks such as pretzels. Besides this, with the expanding food industry, pretzels are increasingly being sold through numerous foodservice establishments and retail outlets.



Moreover, the leading manufacturers are launching a wide variety of pretzels with different flavors ranging from butter and honey mustard to barbecue, parmesan and garlic. They have also introduced frozen pretzels and frozen pretzel dough which do not require any preparation.



Apart from this, with a rise in the number of health-conscious consumers, manufacturers have started developing all-natural, cholesterol-, trans fat- and gluten-free products fortified with essential vitamins and minerals.



Moreover, they have adopted innovative and unique packaging solutions with resealable lids which help to preserve the freshness and extend the shelf-life of the contents.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global pretzel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global pretzel industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pretzel industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pretzel industry?

What is the structure of the global pretzel industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pretzel industry?

What are the profit margins in the global pretzel industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pretzel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Content

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Content

6.1 Salted Pretzels

6.2 Unsalted Pretzels



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Hard

7.2 Soft



8 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

8.1 Bags

8.2 Boxes

8.3 Containers

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Specialist Retailers

9.4 Online Retailers

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Auntie Anne's

15.3.2 Boulder Brands

15.3.3 ConAgra Foods

15.3.4 Frito-Lay

15.3.5 Herr Foods

15.3.6 Intersnack

15.3.7 J & J Snacks

15.3.8 Mars

15.3.9 Mr. Pretzel

15.3.10 Old Dutch Foods

15.3.11 Philly Pretzel Factory

15.3.12 Pretzels Inc.

15.3.13 Snyder's-Lance



