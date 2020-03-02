Worldwide Post-Harvest Treatment Industry for Fruits & Vegetables by Type, Crop Type, and Region - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Sprout Inhibitors), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global post-harvest treatment market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, in terms of value, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the post-harvest treatment market include the increasing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables and the increase in the trade of fresh produce from developing countries.

The fruit segment is projected to dominate the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period.



The fruit segment is projected to dominate the post-harvest treatment market, by crop type, in terms of value. As chemical-based treatment is majorly applied to the product that needs to be exported, the requirement for post-harvest treatment solutions remains high for fruits that need to be exported across regions due to increasing demand for tropical fruits, such as mangoes, banana, papaya, pineapple, and stone fruits. Hence, the fruits segment occupies a major share in the post-harvest treatment market and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The cleaners segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The cleaners segment is projected to record a high growth rate due to the increasing demand for natural cleaners to treat fruits and vegetables. Cleaning is considered as an important step to determine the quality of fruits and vegetables. Cleaning helps in the removal of dirt, waxes, and pre-harvest chemicals, such as pesticides from fruits and vegetables. The increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables from developed regions creates the need for organic and bio-based cleaners to treat fruits and vegetables instead of using raw water. Thus, the segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast.



The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing exports of fruits and vegetables from India and China. As the region is developing, post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables are witnessed on a large-scale, and hence, the need for efficient post-harvest treatment mechanisms remains high, which is subsequently driving the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in this Market

4.2 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, By Crop Type

4.3 Asia Pacific: Post-Harvest Treatment Market, By Crop Type & Key Country

4.4 Market for Post-Harvest Treatment, By Type & Region

4.5 Market for Post-Harvest Treatment, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Rise in Population and Growth in Food Demand Will Increase the Demand for Fruits and Vegetables

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Need to Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

5.3.1.2 Growth in Demand for Exotic Fruits and Vegetables Due to A Boom in the Hospitality Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Regulations in Europe

5.3.2.2 Lack of Infrastructure and Improper Post-Harvest Handling

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Organic and Bio-Based Post-Harvest Products Such as Edible Coating

5.3.3.2 Technological Innovations in the Post-Harvest Industry

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness Toward Post-Harvest Losses and Post-Harvest Treatment Product Applications

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.2 Europe

5.5 YC-YCC Shift



6 Innovations and Megatrends in Post-Harvest Technologies



7 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coatings

7.2.1 Polysaccharides

7.2.1.1 Edible Films and Coatings Made of Biopolymers are Gaining Traction in the Market

7.2.2 Proteins

7.2.2.1 Whey Protein-Based Coatings are Majorly Used for Extending Shelf-Life of Fruits

7.2.3 Lipids

7.2.3.1 Plum, Apples, and Bell Peppers are Mainly Coated With Lipid-Based Coatings

7.2.4 Other Coatings

7.3 Ethylene Blockers

7.3.1 Inhibiting the Ripening Process of Fruits & Vegetables By Using Ethylene Blockers

7.4 Cleaners

7.4.1 Chlorine-Based Cleaners are Largely Used Cleaners for Post-Harvest Treatment

7.5 Fungicides

7.5.1 Fludioxonil

7.5.1.1 Ease of Cross-Border Licensing for Fludioxonil Supported Its Sale

7.5.2 Imazalil

7.5.2.1 Imazalil Helps in Inhibiting Rotting and Decomposition

7.5.3 Pyrimethanil

7.5.3.1 Pyrimethanil is Mainly Applied on Citrus Fruits

7.5.4 Thiabendazole

7.5.4.1 Thiabendazole is Used as an Ingredient in Waxes Coated on Fruits and Vegetables

7.6 Sprout Inhibitors

7.6.1 Sprout Inhibitors are Mostly Used for the Post Harvest Treatment of Vegetables Such as Potatoes and Onions

7.7 Sanitizers

7.7.1 Growing Concerns Toward Food Safety Support the Rise in Demand for Sanitizers in the Post-Harvest Handling Process



8 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fruits

8.2.1 Apple

8.2.1.1 Waxes are Majorly Used for Coating of Apples

8.2.2 Citrus Fruits

8.2.2.1 Brazil is One of the Major Exporter and Producer of Citrus Fruits

8.2.3 Banana

8.2.3.1 Low Price and High Nutritive Value of Banana Increases Its Consumption and Demand in Developing Countries

8.2.4 Grapes

8.2.4.1 Application of Grapes in the Wine Industry is Supporting the Imports of Grapes in Europe and North America

8.2.5 Pear

8.2.5.1 Pears Require Post-Harvest Treatment Due to Their Climacteric Nature

8.2.6 Stone Fruits

8.2.6.1 Growth in Demand for Stone Fruits in Europe From Developing Countries Supports the Usage of Post-Harvest Treatment on the Fruits

8.2.7 Kiwi

8.2.7.1 the Extreme Sensitivity of Ethylene Blockers Results in High Demand for Post-Harvest Ethylene Blockers in Kiwifruits

8.2.8 Mango

8.2.8.1 Demand for Mangoes is Expected to Grow in Temperate Countries

8.2.9 Pineapple

8.2.9.1 Growth in Exports of Pineapples Drives the Growth of Post-Harvest Treatment for This Fruit Type

8.2.10 Papaya

8.2.10.1 The Popularity of Tropical Fruits Drives the Market for Post-Harvest Treatment of Papaya

8.2.11 Other Fruits

8.3 Vegetables

8.3.1 Tomato

8.3.1.1 Rise in Demand for Tomatoes in the Processed Food Industry Drives the Need for Their Post-Harvest Treatment

8.3.2 Potato

8.3.2.1 Sprout Inhibitors are Majorly Used for Potato Post-Harvest Treatment

8.3.3 Other Vegetables



9 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Presence of Leading Players Driving the Market in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Research Activities in Organic Post-Harvest Treatment Create Newer Opportunities for Market Players in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Higher Fruit Exports to the US Driving the Market for Post-Harvest Treatment Products in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Leading Companies)

10.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Visionary Leaders

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/SME)

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Starting Blocks

10.4.3 Responsive Companies

10.4.4 Dynamic Companies

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking (Startup/SME)

10.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Expansions & Investments

10.6.2 New Product Launches

10.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.6.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Decco

11.2 JBT

11.3 Pace International Llc

11.4 Xeda International

11.5 Agrofresh

11.6 Syngenta

11.7 Nufarm

11.8 FMC Corporation

11.9 Fomesa Fruitech

11.10 Corteva Agriscience

11.11 RPM International

11.12 Citrosol

11.13 Sensitech Inc

11.14 Post-Harvest Solutions

11.15 Janssen PMP

11.16 Bayer

11.17 BASF

11.18 Colin Campbell Pty Ltd

11.19 Futureco Bioscience

11.20 Valent Biosciences



