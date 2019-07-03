Worldwide Online Food Delivery Market Set to Register a Robust 11.4% CAGR During 2019-2024, Enabling the Market to Reach $164.5 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 84.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is further expected to reach US$ 164.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global online food delivery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Over the past few years the trend of online food ordering has been increasing. Rising penetration of smartphones and internet connections provides the opportunity to get the food delivered very conveniently and quickly. Online food delivery offers consumers with a wide range of food items available on their smartphones and the convenience of getting it delivered at their doorsteps. Moreover, online food delivery provides numerous benefits to food service providers as well.

One of the biggest advantages of online food delivery are savings in labor since the staff is not tied up on the phone or at the counter. Along with labor savings, other major benefits of online food delivery for food service providers include enhanced accuracy of online orders, increased convenience for the guest, simpler order processing, etc.

Additionally, online food ordering can also provide food service providers with key customer information that can be useful for making promotional strategies, such as targeted promotions designed to create off-peak demand, specials targeted at particular customer segments, and couponing strategies.

Market Breakup by Platform Type

On the basis of platform type, the market has been segmented into websites and applications. Applications currently account for a larger share.

Market Breakup by Business Model

Based on the business model, the market has been segmented into order focussed food delivery system, logistics-based food delivery system and full-service food delivery system. Amongst these, order focused food delivery system accounts for the largest share.

Market Breakup by Payment Method

Based on the payment method, the market has been segmented into online payment and cash on delivery. Amongst these, online payments currently accounts for a higher share.

Market Breakup Region

On the basis of region, the market has been divided into China, North America, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Europe and Rest of the World. Amongst these, China has the largest market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape and the profiles of key players operating in the global online food delivery market have also been examined in the report. Some of the key players in this market include:

Just Eat

GrubHub

Delivery Hero

Deliveroo

Takeaway.com

Foodpanda

Ele.me

Meituan Waimai

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Food Delivery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Platform Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Business Model

5.5 Market Breakup by Payment Method

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.12 Key success and risk factors



6 Market Breakup by Platform Type

6.1 Mobile Applications

6.2 Websites



7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 Order Focused Food Delivery System

7.2 Logistics Based Food Delivery System

7.3 Full-Service Food Delivery System



8 Market Breakup by Payment Method

8.1 Online

8.2 Cash on Delivery



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 China

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia (Excluding China)

9.4 Europe

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Key Player Profiles

11.1 Just Eat

11.2 GrubHub

11.3 Delivery Hero

11.4 Deliveroo

11.5 Takeaway.com

11.6 Foodpanda

11.7 Ele.me

11.8 Meituan Waimai



