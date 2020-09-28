Worldwide Krill Oil Industry to 2025 - Featuring Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Krill Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global krill oil market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Krill, also known as Euphausia superb, refers to tiny, shrimp-like crustaceans that are mostly found in the oceans. The oil extracted from krill is primarily available in the form of liquid, capsules, and soft gels. Being an excellent source of omega-3, krill oil helps in lowering blood pressure levels, maintaining good heart health, reducing cholesterol, and increasing metabolism. It also contains a high amount of astaxanthin which improves immunity and reduces muscle inflammation. As a result, krill oil is widely used in dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc.

The rising geriatric population coupled with the high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is augmenting the demand for krill oil. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness towards health and wellness is also driving the need for dietary supplements. The high consumption of gelatin capsules for ensuring oil-soluble nutrient delivery with minimal gastrointestinal irritation is further proliferating the market. Furthermore, the market is also driven by the growing utilization of krill oil in infant formula due to the presence of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which enhance infant brain development. Besides this, the prevalent trend of pet humanization and growing concerns towards pet health are also propelling the usage of krill oil in pet food and supplements.

Moreover, the rising adoption of krill oil in the pharmaceutical industry based on the high content of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids is also driving the global market. Furthermore, several advancements in the oil extraction technology along with growing cultivation of krill fish across different geographic locations will continue to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global krill oil market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global krill oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global krill oil market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global krill oil industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Krill Oil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Global Krill Production

5.3 Market Performance

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Liquid

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Softgels

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Capsules

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Dietary Supplements

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Animal Feed

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Functional Foods and Beverages

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 Australia

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 New Zealand

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Thailand

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 United Kingdom

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Norway

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Poland

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Ukraine

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3.8 Others

8.3.8.1 Market Trends

8.3.8.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 GCC Countries

8.5.1.1 Market Trends

8.5.1.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2 Israel

8.5.2.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.2 Market Forecast

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 Market Trends

8.5.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5.4 Others

8.5.4.1 Market Trends

8.5.4.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Raw Material Procurement

10.3 Manufacturing

10.4 Packaging

10.5 Marketing and Distribution

10.6 Retailers & Exporters

10.7 End Users



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Aker BioMarine Antartic AS

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Coastside Bio Resources

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Ergomax B.V.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Krill Canada Sales Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Norwegian Fish Oil AS

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 NutriGold Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 NWC Naturals Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Nutracode LLC

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Rimfrost AS

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 Schiff Nutrition International Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc)

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



