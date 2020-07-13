Worldwide Honeycomb Industry to 2028 - Market Opportunities and Recommendations for New Investments

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Honeycomb Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Honeycomb Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include addition of lightweight rubber membrane in honeycomb cores and cost-efficient production of honeycomb core with homogenous skin bonding.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Addition of lightweight rubber membrane in honeycomb cores

3.1.2 Cost-efficient production of honeycomb core with homogenous skin bonding

3.1.3 Recent technological developments in Honeycomb

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Honeycomb Market, By Application

4.1 Motorsports

4.1.1 Motorsports Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 High-performance Marine

4.2.1 High-performance Marine Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Aeronautic

4.3.1 Aeronautic Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4 Military

4.4.1 Military Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Honeycomb Market, By Matrix

5.1 Resin

5.1.1 Resin Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Metal

5.2.1 Metal Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Honeycomb Market, By Reinforcement

6.1 Aramid Fiber

6.1.1 Aramid Fiber Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Fiberglass

6.2.1 Fiberglass Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Honeycomb Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Germany

7.2.1.2 U.K

7.2.1.3 Italy

7.2.1.4 France

7.2.1.5 Spain

7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 China

7.3.1.2 Japan

7.3.1.3 India

7.3.1.4 Australia

7.3.1.5 New Zealand

7.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.1.2 UAE

7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Argentina

7.5.1.2 Brazil

7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.6.1.1 Africa

7.6.1.2 Caribbean



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Advanced Honeycomb Technologies

9.2 Argosy International Inc.

9.3 B/E Aerospace

9.4 Composite Panel Solutions

9.5 Hexacomb Corporation

9.6 Hexcel

9.7 Polyumac, Inc.

9.8 Space Structures Gmbh

9.9 Tencate Advanced Composites



