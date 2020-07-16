Worldwide Functional Food Ingredients Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Food Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Functional Food Ingredients market accounted for $73.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $142.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising health awareness among consumers, and growing demand for fortified foods. However, high cost of naturally sourced ingredients is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Functional food ingredients are those to be consumed as a part of the normal diet and contain biologically active compounds. These have potential to improve health and reduce the risk of diseases. Functional food ingredients are rich in minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and probiotics.



By application, the food segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is majorly sourced through natural means. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing occurrence of cardiac diseases and obesity.



Some of the key players in Functional Food Ingredients Market include Nestle, General Mills Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Amway, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc, BASF SE, DSM NV, Herbalife, Arla Foods, and Standard Functional Foods Group Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Synthetic Source

5.3 Natural Source

5.3.1 Plant

5.3.2 Animal

5.3.3 Microbial



6 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

6.3 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

6.4 Probiotics

6.5 Prebiotics

6.6 Hydrocolloids

6.7 Proteins & Amino Acids

6.8 Vitamins

6.9 Essential Oils

6.10 Carotenoids

6.11 Minerals

6.11.1 Micro Minerals

6.11.2 Macro Minerals



7 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Health Benefit

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bone Health

7.3 Clinical Nutrition

7.4 Gut Health

7.5 Weight Management

7.6 Sports Nutrition

7.7 Heart Health

7.8 Immunity



8 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food

8.2.1 Bakery & Cereals

8.2.2 Snacks

8.2.3 Fruits & Vegetables

8.2.4 Soy Products

8.2.5 Meat & Meat Products

8.2.6 Fish & Eggs

8.2.7 Sports/Nutrition Bars

8.2.8 Dairy Products

8.2.9 Infant Food

8.2.10 Confectionery Products

8.3 Beverages

8.3.1 Health Drinks

8.3.2 Energy Drinks

8.3.3 Juices



9 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Nestle

11.2 General Mills Inc

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.4 Kerry Group PLC

11.5 Amway

11.6 Ingredion Incorporated

11.7 Tate & Lyle PLC

11.8 Cargill Inc

11.9 BASF SE

11.10 DSM NV

11.11 Herbalife

11.12 Arla Foods

11.13 Standard Functional Foods Group Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yse545

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-functional-food-ingredients-industry-to-2027---strategic-recommendations-for-new-entrants-301094820.html

SOURCE Research and Markets