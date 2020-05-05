Worldwide Breakfast Food Markets, 2020 to 2025 - Industry Overview, Performance and Forecast with Key Player Profilings

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakfast Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breakfast food market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.



Growing health awareness among consumers, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, hectic schedules of a majority of the working population have resulted in changing dietary patterns and food preferences, which is also providing a boost to the market growth.



Coupled with this is the rising consumer inclination toward various organic, gluten-free and vegan breakfast food products, which is leading manufacturers to launch frozen and ready-to-eat alternatives in a variety of flavors and attractive packaging. For instance, breakfast cereals are now available in a variety of flavors, along with several other food items that have minimal sodium, sugar and fat content.



Other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, along with the proliferation of online retail channels that provide a hassle-free shopping experience to the consumers, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Britannia Inc., Campbell Soup Company, General Mills, Healthy Choice, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz, McVitie's, Nestle, Starbucks, Unilever Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global breakfast food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global breakfast food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Breakfast Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Wheat

6.2 Rice

6.3 Oat

6.4 Corn

6.5 Barley

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

7.1 Boxes

7.2 Pouches

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

8.2 Independent Retailers

8.3 Specialist Retailers

8.4 Convenience Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Britannia Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills

Healthy Choice

Kellogg's

Kraft Heinz

McVitie's

Nestle

Starbucks

Unilever Ltd.

