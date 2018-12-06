World-Renowned O&H Danish Bakery Releases New Eggnog Kringle Just In Time For Holiday Season

Newest flavor of beloved pastry adds to bakery's array of holiday-themed desserts and treats available to food lovers across the country

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- O&H Danish Bakery, an award-winning bakery in Racine, Wis., is gearing up for the holidays with the release of its newest Kringle featuring a favorite seasonal flavor: eggnog. Eggnog Kringle and other holiday favorites are now available at any of the bakery's five locations, and for online ordering throughout the country.

The Eggnog Kringle combines the traditional flaky Danish Kringle pastry with a smooth custard filling blended with homemade eggnog and topped with creamy frosting and crisp gingersnap cookie pieces. It's the perfect pairing, as both Kringle and eggnog can trace their roots back several centuries and are both beloved holiday traditions for families across the U.S.

"Being a family-owned bakery, we like to use flavors that help us reflect upon specific traditions. Eggnog is a seasonal drink that ignites holiday stories and memories for our family, and we hope it does the same for our customers," said Matt Horton, vice president and family member. "This is just one of many pastries in our holiday lineup that will make you want to celebrate the season with family, friends and delicious treats."

Along with the Eggnog Kringle, O&H Danish Bakery is busy producing other popular holiday pastries. Each December, O&H can make up to 7,000 Kringle a day. O&H Kringle has been shipped to more than 100 countries and has made landfall in all seven continents!

Other pastry specialties from O&H's holiday line include the Christmas Kringle, a seasonal treat layered with chocolate cake filling and a touch of peppermint and topped with creamy icing and red velvet cake crumbles; and A Very Danish Christmas Kringle, inspired by Risalamande, a traditional Scandinavian dessert. Customers can also choose from various Kringle gift boxes, which include an original watercolor from a local Racine artist.

Visit O&H's website for a full list of holiday pastry specials.

About O&H Danish Bakery

O&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 and created the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now run by the fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. The award-winning bakery also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country . View the website here and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-renowned-oh-danish-bakery-releases-new-eggnog-kringle-just-in-time-for-holiday-season-300761435.html

SOURCE O&H Danish Bakery