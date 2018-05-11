World-Renowned Chefs Toast To The Beginning Of Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appétit With A Burst Of Prosecco At The Ceremonial Saber Off

Chef Masaharu Morimoto Kicks Off Las Vegas' Most Anticipated Culinary Extravaganza at The Park

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appétit, presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of Nevada, began with a pop as some of the biggest names in the culinary world united in Las Vegas for a weekend of festivities at Bellagio, Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, MGM Resorts' The Park, The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas. Joined by more than 20 legendary chefs including Guy Savoy, Shawn McClain , Timon Balloo and Stephen Hopcraft, chef Masaharu Morimoto ceremoniously sabered a bottle of Prosecco at The Park, MGM Resorts International's outdoor dining and entertainment district.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8325251-vegas-uncorked-bon-appetit-12th-annual-saber-off/

Joined by Mark Shunock, In-Arena Host of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, Cathy Tull, Chief Marketing Officer for Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Joseph Phillips, Master Sommelier and Director of Wine Education for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Anthony Olheiser, Executive Director of MGM Resorts International's The Park, Adam Rapoport, Editor in Chief of Bon Appétit, raised a toast, welcoming the group and thanking the chefs for their continued support of Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appétit over the years. For the first time ever, the ceremonial saber off was open to the public, and attendees enjoyed small bites and cocktails from The Park restaurants as well as a variety of interactive games, including shooting hoops with members of Las Vegas' newest professional sports team, the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Recognized as one of the country's top food, wine and spirits festivals, the star-studded weekend welcomes returning favorites such as Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy, Julian Serrano, Lorena Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto, Michael Mina, Nobu Matsuhisa and Stephen Hopcraft among others, for what is sure to be an unforgettable culinary indulgence. New this year, guests can kick it late night at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian and get up close and personal with chefs Susan Feniger, Christina Tosi, and Elizabeth Blau for a lunch celebrating all things female at Border Grill in The Forum Shops. Additionally, guests who want to sample a bit of everything can still purchase tickets to The Grand Tasting at Caesars Palace, where they can mix and mingle with more than 50 award-winning chefs and mixologists at the luxurious Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace.

Events with limited tickets still available include:

Caesars Palace

Top Shelf: The Grand Tasting, Friday, May 11: For the first time, guests can take advantage of a prestigious Top Shelf experience at The Grand Tasting. Lucky event attendees will have a chance to sample the best bar program Vegas has to offer with four dedicated top shelf bars showcasing premium wine, cocktails, and beer. Along with these sensational sips, guests will sample light bites from the chefs of Caesars Palace. Hosted at the Bacchus Pool, you'll spend the evening indulging and mingling with Caesar and Cleopatra while relaxing in the VIP cabanas.

The Grand Tasting, Friday, May 11: The Grand Tasting is the signature event of Vegas Uncork'd, where over 2,500 food enthusiasts enjoy a tantalizing variety of signature dishes prepared by some of the world's most renowned chefs. The dramatic five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace will feature more than 50 award-winning chefs and over 100 of the best wines and spirits from around the world. EARLY ACCESS: A limited number of tickets are available for early admission.

Master Series: Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill Craft Beer Tasting, Saturday, May 12: Join multi Michelin star award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay and brewmasters for an epic beer tasting event at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. With an incredible beer selection from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Big Dog's Brewing Company and more., guests will be treated to a variety of different styles to sample, along with small bites, interactive games and pairing tips from the experts. This event will be a beer lover's dream! Insider tip—Ramsay's favorite beer is Innis & Gunn.

Master Series: Women's Power Lunch, Saturday, May 12: This lunch is unlike anything you've experienced before! Get up close and personal with chefs Susan Feniger, Christina Tosi, and Elizabeth Blau at Border Grill in The Forum Shops for a lunch celebrating all things female! Guests will indulge in a delicious meal prepared by a team of all-women chefs, sip on curated wines from female winemakers, and indulge in tastings of top-shelf tequila from a women-owned distillery in this first-ever event at Vegas Uncork'd.

Rao's Italian Brunch with The Rao's Family, Sunday, May 13: Transport yourself to Southern Italy at this intimate afternoon affair at Rao's Restaurant. You'll join owners Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci to celebrate Mother's Day for a true Rao's family-style event. Enjoy a seasonally inspired multi-course brunch featuring authentic family recipes and unique cocktails in honor of the occasion.

The Cromwell

Brunch at GIADA: A Toast to Mother's Day, Saturday, May 12: Join chef Giada De Laurentiis and her family, including her daughter Jade, for a special pre-Mother's Day brunch at her award-winning namesake restaurant. Guests can treat the most important women in their lives to a delightful brunch menu highlighting Giada's California-inspired Italian cuisine while indulging in limitless mimosas, live entertainment, and more with the Emmy Award-winning and New York Times best-selling celebrity chef.

MGM Resorts International

Picnic at The Park with Masaharu Morimoto, the Voltaggio Brothers, Graham Elliot, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Michael Mina, Julian Serrano, Shawn McClain, Roy Ellamar & More, Saturday, May 12: Enjoy the second annual Picnic at The Park, Vegas style! Featuring live music and some of MGM Resorts' most notable chefs including Masaharu Morimoto, the Voltaggio Brothers, Graham Elliot, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Michael Mina, Julian Serrano, Shawn McClain, and Roy Ellamar, Picnic at The Park will offer creative twists on classic al fresco dining perfectly paired with wine curated by Master Sommelier Jason Smith, cocktails by Mixologist Craig Schoettler and a variety of beer. Located on the Las Vegas Strip, this outdoor dining and entertainment district provides an ideal backdrop for you to enjoy a fun, interactive afternoon picnicking with celebrated chefs.

Vodka & Caviar Happy Hour with Modern Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, Saturday, May 12: Join Modern Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim and indulge in one of the world's most revered food and drink pairings, vodka and caviar. Learn all about this decadent luxury and discover why vodka is caviar's perfect companion. You'll discover the different types of caviar available today through a selection of sustainable, farm-raised sturgeon and taste why different styles of vodka produce different pairings. Not all vodkas are created the same. A beautiful mother of pearl spoon delivers the caviar pearls followed by an icy sip of frozen vodka to reveal one of life's greatest pleasures!

The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas

A CUT Above the Rest: The Ultimate Steak & Eggs Breakfast at CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Friday, May 11: For the first time ever, the award-winning CUT by Wolfgang Puck will prepare an exclusive steak and eggs breakfast—only for guests at Vegas Uncork'd. This memorable meal will showcase Wolfgang's philosophy of offering only the finest selections of beef, cooked simply and presented beautifully. Your breakfast will be served alongside premium brunch cocktails and a selection of wines to enjoy.

Burgers & Beats at Black Tap with Chef/Owner Joe Isidori, Saturday, May 12: Kick it late night at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer for a night of burgers, beats, and of course, shakes. Join Chef/Owner Joe Isidori and chow down on Black Tap's award-winning craft burgers, and for one-time-only, create your very own CrazyShake™ milkshake. With a curated list of specialty "Vegas Uncork'd" ingredients, guests can let their imagination and taste buds go wild with a custom shake. For those ready to show their talents, there'll be a lip-sync battle to wow the crowds with your favorite 80s pop and 90s hip hop, including special prizes! Attendees will sample mouthwatering snacks, burgers, and signature cocktails with a live DJ spinning tunes to keep the vibes pumping.

Chica "Mom-Mosa Brunch" with Chef Lorena Garcia, Sunday, May 13: Join Chef Lorena Garcia to celebrate the one-year anniversary of CHICA at The Venetian. This special day will feature a stunning celebration of Latin American flavors, influences and hospitality, reimagined in her distinct global style. This lively brunch event is the perfect way to celebrate Mom or the favorite women in your life, with a variety of Chef Lorena's favorite dishes served alongside festive brunch cocktails.

About Bon Appétit

Bon Appétit is where food and culture meet. The award-winning No. 1 food lifestyle brand covers food through the lens of cooking, fashion, travel, technology, design, and home. Bon Appétit has been named to Advertising Age's A-List for six consecutive years, including Magazine of the Year 2013 and 2017, and Brand of the Year 2015, and has been named to Adweek's Hot List every year since 2012, including Hottest Food Magazine in 2013 and 2017. Bon Appétit has also been nominated for 23 National Magazine Awards in the past five years, including wins in 2014 for General Excellence and Photography, and in 2017 for General Excellence. For more, visit bonappetit.com.

About the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide, and also with operating the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center. With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas alone and more than 11 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space citywide, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting ever increasing numbers of leisure and business visitors to the area. Download the virtual reality app, Vegas VR, to experience Las Vegas from your iPhone or Android by visiting www.vrtv.vegas. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com or www.visitlasvegas.com.

The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:

Molly Pacala: Bon Appétit, 212.286.3277 molly_pacala@condenast.com

Erin McCleskey: R&R Partners, 702.228.0222 erin.mccleskey@rrpartners.com

Cassandra Down: Kirvin Doak Communications, 702.737.3100 cdown@kirvindoak.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-renowned-chefs-toast-to-the-beginning-of-vegas-uncorkd-by-bon-appetit-with-a-burst-of-prosecco-at-the-ceremonial-saber-off-300646926.html

SOURCE Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit