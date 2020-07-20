World Pet Treats Market Expected to be Worth $72.6 Billion by 2027 (COVID-19 Revised) - Dog Treats Will Account for $61.2 Billion of the Market

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Treats - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of this report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Pet Treats Market to Reach US$72.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Treats estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Dog Treats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.8% CAGR to reach US$61.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cat Treats segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.6% share of the global Pet Treats market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Pet Treats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 16.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Segments Segment Corners a 5.8% Share in 2020



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$926 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ANI BRANDS

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

Champion Petfoods L.P.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Diamond Pet Care

Dogswell

GA Pet Food Partners

GRANDMA LUCY'S LLC

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Plato Pet Treats

SmartCookieTreats.com

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

The J. M. Smucker Company

Total Alimentos SA

TruDog

WellPet LLC

Zuke's - Natural Dog Treats

Total Companies Profiled: 41

