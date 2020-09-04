World Packaged Food Market Assessment 2018-2026 and Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Food Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global packaged food market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global packaged food market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on packaged food market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on packaged food market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global packaged food market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global packaged food market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The convenience of consumption, changing lifestyles, and augmented health awareness

Growing disposable income, along with busy work schedules

2) Restraints

Food contamination, government regulations, and the development of local brands

3) Opportunities

The increase in the number of supermarkets, malls, and one-stop grocery stores

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the packaged food market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the packaged food market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global packaged food market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Packaged Food Market Highlights

2.2. Packaged Food Market Projection

2.3. Packaged Food Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Packaged Food Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Packaged Food Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Packaged Food Market



4. Packaged Food Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Packaged Food Market by Product Type

5.1. Ready Meals

5.2. Ice Creams

5.3. Cheese

5.4. Yogurt

5.5. Nuts

5.6. Biscuits

5.7. Baby Food

5.8. Soups

5.9. Potato Chips

5.10. Instant Noodles

5.11. Non-alcoholic Drinks

5.12. Breakfast Cereals

5.13. Others



6. Global Packaged Food Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Online

6.2. Offline



7. Global Packaged Food Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Packaged Food Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Nestle SA

8.2.2. Tyson Foods, Inc.

8.2.3. General Mills, Inc.

8.2.4. ConAgra, Inc.

8.2.5. Smithfield Food, Inc.

8.2.6. Kellogg's

8.2.7. JBS Foods SA

8.2.8. Hormel Foods Corporation

8.2.9. Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9javco

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-packaged-food-market-assessment-2018-2026-and-impact-of-covid-19-301124450.html

SOURCE Research and Markets