The World Market for Salmon (2014-2024): Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers & High Shelf Life of Salmon Drives the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Salmon Market: Analysis By Species, Cultivation (Farmed, Wild), End Product, Distribution Channel By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW-MEA), By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Over recent years, the Salmon market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and growing number of urban populations.

Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market Salmon market globally. Further, increasing demand for by food services is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period.

Amongst the countries, US and France accounts for the largest share in the Global Salmon Market in 2018.

Scope of the Report

Global Salmon Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, Other Salmon)

By Cultivation (Farmed Cultivated, Wild)

By Distribution Channel (Food Services, Retail)

By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)

Market Share Analysis

Salmon Market Attractiveness Charts - By Species, By End Product, By Region

Regional Salmon Market - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, Other Salmon)

By Cultivation (Farmed Cultivated, Wild)

By Distribution Channel (Food Services, Retail)

By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)

Salmon Market Attractiveness Chart By Country

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea. (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon & Other Salmon)

By Distribution Channel: (Food Services, Retail)

By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Forces

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Salmon Market: Product Outlook



5. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



6. Global Salmon Market: An Analysis

6.1 By Value (2014-2018)

6.2 By Value (2019-2024)



7. Global Salmon Market: Segment Analysis

7.1 By Species (2014- 2024)

7.1.1 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Atlantic Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)

7.1.2 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Pink Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)

7.1.3 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Chum Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)

7.1.4 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Sockeye Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)

7.1.5 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Coho Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)

7.1.6 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Other Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)

7.1.7 Market Attractiveness of Global Salmon Market- By Species

7.2 Global Salmon Market Size - By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2024)

7.2.1 Global Salmon Market Size, By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2018)

7.2.2 Global Salmon Market Size, By Distribution Channel, By Value (2019-2024)

7.3 Global Salmon Market Size - By End Product, By Value (2014-2024)

7.3.1 Global Salmon Market Size, By End Product, By Value (2014-2018)

7.3.2 Global Salmon Market Size, By End Product, By Value (2019-2024)

7.3.3 Market Attractiveness of Global Salmon Market- By End Product



8. Global Salmon Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Global Salmon Market - Regional Share

8.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Salmon Market - By Region



9. Americas Salmon Market: An Analysis



10. US Salmon Market: An Analysis



11. Canada Salmon Market: An Analysis



12. Brazil Salmon Market: An Analysis



13. Rest of The Americas Salmon Market: An Analysis



14. Europe Salmon Market: An Analysis



15. UK Salmon Market: An Analysis



16. Italy Salmon Market: An Analysis



17. France Salmon Market: An Analysis



18. Germany Salmon Market: An Analysis



19. Rest of The Europe Salmon Market: An Analysis



20. APAC Salmon Market: An Analysis



21. China Salmon Market: An Analysis



22. Japan Salmon Market: An Analysis



23. South Korea Salmon Market: An Analysis



24. Rest of APAC Salmon Market: An Analysis



25. Rest of the World Salmon Market: An Analysis



26. Global Salmon Market: Market Dynamics

26.1 Market Drivers

26.1.1 Developing Markets in APAC

26.1.2 Climate Friendly Production

26.1.3 Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

26.1.4 High Shelf Life of Salmon

26.2 Market Restraints

26.2.1 Sea Lice Incursion

26.2.2 Increased Environmental Degradation

26.3 Market Trends

26.4 Global Salmon Market: Competitive Landscape

26.4.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

26.4.2 SWOT Analysis

26.4.3 Competitive Landscape



27. Company Profiles

27.1 High Liner Foods

27.1.1 Business Overview

27.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

27.1.3 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

27.1.4 Recent Developments

27.2 Thai Union Group

27.3 Nippon Suisan Kaisha

27.4 Austevoll Seafood ASA

27.5 International Fish Farming Co. PJSC (Asmak)

27.6 MOWI ASA

27.7 Leroy Seafood Group ASA

27.8 SalMar ASA

27.9 Grieg Seafood ASA

27.7 Multiexport Foods S.A.



