The World Market for Fresh Berries to 2024 - Asia-Pacific Leads the Consumption of Fresh Berries

The global market for fresh berries was valued at a volume of 18 million metric ton in 2018, and it is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.8%.

Growing health consciousness, increase in beverages and confectionery sector, and enhanced adoption of beauty and personal care segments are the important incentives for consumption in many countries, especially the United States and Britain.

China is the largest producer of fresh berries in the world. It produced 4.2 million metric ton of berries in 2018. China exports over 95% to 97% of its raspberries to other parts of the world, although the production volume of raspberries in China is not low.



According to the Chinese Society for Horticultural Science, China is now the world's largest strawberry producer, both in terms of acreage and production. A wide diversity of production methods is being used in the country; for instance, in the south, mostly open field production, mostly for processing, and plasticulture; in northern areas, high tunnels, and greenhouse production.



Asia-Pacific leads the consumption of fresh berries, with a 55% share of the global consumption. 70% of the global production of berries comes from Asia-Pacific. China and Japan are leading countries in the production of fresh berries in this region.



Apart from strawberries, blueberries also hold relevance to the Asia-Pacific region. Having a lot of experience in growing many blueberry varieties, various production regions have focused on different varieties. The Jiaodong Peninsula in China produces mainly the Duke and Bluecrop varieties. The Liaodong Peninsula produces more Duke, Bluecrop, Northcountry, and Reca varieties. The planted area for blueberries in this region increased in the past few years.



