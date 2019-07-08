The World Market for Cashews (2019-2024): Consolidation of Leadership in the Vietnam Cashew Market is Driving the Global Scenario

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cashew Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cashew market was valued at USD 9.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of USD 12.7 million dollars by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6%.

Among all the cashew producing nations, African countries contributed 56.5% of the global production, while Asian countries contributed 44%, in 2018. In the last eight years, Vietnam had increased its export presence to over 85 countries. It is the largest supplier of cashew to the United States, China, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Key Market Trends

Consolidation of Leadership in the Vietnam Cashew Market is Driving the Global Scenario

Vietnam is carrying out high-density planting, commercial farming, and seed programs to ensure high yields. It also invested heavily in mechanizing the entire cashew processing to save on labor, and bring consistency and cost competitiveness. In the last eight years, Vietnam had increased its presence to over 85 countries. It is the largest supplier of cashew to the United States, China, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The United States Emerges as the Largest Importer of Cashew in the World

The United States was the largest importer of cashew kernel in the global market, with imports valued at USD 1.6 million in 2018. Since cashew farming requires a frost-free tropical climate, cultivation in the United States is limited to extreme southern Florida, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. There is no commercial production of cashew nuts in the United States. Hence, imports from countries, like Vietnam and India, satisfy most of the local demand.

