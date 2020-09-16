This World Heart Day, Take Care of Yourself with Olive Oils from Spain

Oleic acid from olive oil can reduce 30% of the risk of cardiovascular disease

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday, September 29 is World Heart Day: created to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and its consequences. What many may not know is that maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is a main risk mitigator of the disease and its ailments. Furthermore, nutritionists and doctors advise that olive oils should be the fat contribution within that healthy diet. This is due to the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined there is credible evidence to support that the consumption of oleic acid, the principal component in olive oils, in place of saturated fats such as butter and coconut oil can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular ailments.

An assertion that has been supported by numerous investigations is, "We have been able to verify that consuming 40 ml (about 2.5 spoonful's) a day of extra virgin olive oil, within a Mediterranean diet, can reduce vascular complications by more than 30%," said Ramón Estruch, coordinator of the PREDIMED Study, the most influential investigation in the world about food and health. This multicenter trial (conducted in Spain between 2003-2010) that analyzed the effects on our health from the consumption of a Mediterranean diet rich in extra virgin olive oil.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on our individual responsibilities – for our own health and for the vulnerable in society, as taking care of our hearts is more important than ever. This World Heart Day, and every other day of the year, do your heart a favor by incorporating Olive Oil from Spain into your lifestyle.

About the Olive Oil World Tour

In 2018, Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union launched a three-year campaign for cooking enthusiasts and world travelers to join the Mediterranean diet and the European healthy lifestyle through the "Olive Oil World Tour." This promotional initiative from Olive Oils from Spain, carried out in collaboration with the E.U., is a multichannel campaign with outdoor advertising, social platforms, and an online presence developed under the motto "Olive Oil Makes a Tastier World." The Olive Oil World Tour has significant global reach since it includes informative actions in the main airports, train stations, and cruise terminals in Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia.

About Olive Oils from Spain

Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a nonprofit organization formed by all the representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the dissemination of the healthy product internationally. With the "Olive Oil World Tour" campaign as a tool, it has proposed to make the world a place with more flavor and urges consumers to join the European way of life: "Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain."

