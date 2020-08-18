World Food Program USA Appoints Gabriella Morris as Chief Philanthropy Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Program USA (WFP USA) has named Gabriella Morris to be its Chief Philanthropy Officer. Morris, currently Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Interim Chief Development Officer at UNICEF USA, will officially join the organization on September 8, 2020.

"I am very pleased to welcome Gabriella to our senior leadership team," said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO. "As we continue our dynamic growth, Gabriella will be critical to delivering on our mission to significantly increase our revenue and expand our partner base. She is tremendously accomplished and will be a valuable asset as we raise critical funds to fight global hunger."

In her current role at UNICEF USA, Morris oversees the Corporate Partnerships, Global Cause Partnerships and Foundations teams, responsible for developing and executing strategic objectives for fund and partnership development, donor relations and strategic alignment with UNICEF's programmatic objectives and global mandates. Under her leadership, strategic partnerships contributed more than $400 million in cash and in-kind FY 2020 revenue. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of the UNICEF USA Bridge Fund, an innovative impact investment fund which fast-tracks lifesaving assistance to children in need by accelerating donor commitments to UNICEF.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve World Food Program USA as its Chief Philanthropy Officer," said Morris. "I am deeply committed to the U.N. World Food Programme's mission of delivering lifesaving food and resources to hungry families and look forward to building support and engaging partners in this pivotal mission."

Prior to joining UNICEF USA, Morris was with Prudential Financial for 26 years, serving in various senior legal, philanthropic and community relations positions. As President of The Prudential Foundation and Vice President of Community Resources for 17 years, she directed Prudential's philanthropy, impact investments, employee volunteerism, community relations and business diversity outreach functions. Before joining Prudential, Morris practiced law at The Southland Corporation and Baker & Botts. She earned her law degree from the University of Texas.

World Food Program USA (WFP USA) is the recognized leader in America's pursuit to end global hunger, inspiring citizens to do everything in their power to create a zero-hunger world. We work with U.S. policymakers, corporations, foundations and individuals to generate financial and in-kind resources for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to feed families in need around the world and to develop policies necessary to alleviate global hunger. To learn more about our mission, please visit us at www.wfpusa.org .

