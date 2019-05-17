World Famous Nate'n Al Delicatessen Changes Hands From One Family To Another

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mendelson family has sold Nate'n Al Delicatessen to long-time customers Shelli and Irving Azoff. "As a cornerstone of Beverly Hills, it has been with great pleasure and pride that we have been a part of your family's meals, holidays, celebrations, and businesses for four generations. We thank our wonderful customers – your loyalty to Nate'n Al has been a great joy," said Mark Mendelson, former co-owner of Nate'n Al Delicatessen.

"Over the years, many potential buyers have expressed interest in us. Finding the right owners that value our staff, some whom have been with us for 30-42 years, as much as our brand was paramount and essential. The Azoffs have been loyal customers for over 30 years and have a love and passion for Nate'n Al and our food. My brother David and I are proud to have them carry on our grandparents' legacy of excellent service, serving only the finest delicatessen food," continued Mendelson.

The Azoffs plan to keep Nate'n Al Deli in Beverly Hills, bringing with them the staff, legendary brand, and their delicious recipes. The Mendelsons will help with the ownership transition, to advise on the business' operation.

Since 1945 Nate'n Al has a long and wonderful history and tradition of serving delicious meals while bringing together great friends and honoring one simple commitment: to offer the finest deli favorites prepared with the best ingredients. The Mendelsons are happy for the Azoffs to carry on this Nate'n Al tradition for many generations to come.

Beverly Hills' world famous Nate'n Al Delicatessen, the deli with heart, has a tradition of serving delicious meals, bringing together great friends and using the finest ingredients since 1945. Nate'n Al Beverly Hills, 414 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Enjoy our deli, restaurant, bakery, and outdoor patio. Find us online: http://natenal.com.

