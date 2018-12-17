Wonderful Halos Partners With World's No. 1 Kid YouTube Star Ryan ToysReview To Show Kids And Families Where Halos Come From

In Collaboration with Leading Kids Studio pocket.watch, Millions of Kids and Parents Enjoy a Healthy Bite of Snack-Size Fun Viewing Ryan's Visit to the Halos Orchards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful Halos, America's No. 1 favorite healthy snack brand, today debuted a new YouTube video, "Ryan Takes a Trip in an Airplane to the Wonderful Halos Mandarin Orchards in California" featuring seven-year-old Ryan of Ryan ToysReview. Ryan is one of YouTube's top video creators, boasting over one billion views per month and 17 million subscribers.

The video is another collaboration between Wonderful Halos and pocket.watch and features Ryan and his parents' first visit to California's Halos orchards to learn where America's most-loved mandarins come from.

Ryan, best known for his toy review show, Ryan ToysReview and his top-selling toy line, Ryan's World, have become the envy of elementary-school children worldwide as they watch his fun adventures of everyday firsts.

"We were thrilled to take Ryan and his parents on a field trip to discover how Halos are grown and hand-picked as they begin their journey from tree to table," said Adam Cooper, vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "Kids today not only have their finger on the pulse of the hottest toys, but they also have the power to influence good choices. We love that kids like Ryan are genuinely interested in learning where healthy food like Halos comes from. Having that knowledge empowers families to make healthy snacking choices."

As part of Ryan's first partnership with a major fruit and healthy snack brand, Ryan also worked with Halos to kick off one of his most exciting nationwide sweepstakes to date: a Play Date with Ryan Instant Win Game at https://pocket.watch/playwithryan. Now through January 31, 2019, parents can enter their kids for the opportunity to win a play date with Ryan and receive Wonderful Halos delivered to their door throughout the Halos season.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Wonderful Halos," said Julia Moonves, vice president of sales and development at pocket.watch. "Not only have we been able to make some amazing content with Ryan and his family, but to know we are also encouraging healthy eating habits for kids and good choices really makes this a great campaign all the way around."

This collaboration comes on the heels of a successful partnership Halos entered into with pocket.watch in April, introducing two YouTube videos that were featured on the Family Channels: Ryan's Family Review and EvanTube RAW. The two videos represented each of the YouTube stars' first partnership with a major fruit and healthy snack brand and celebrated Halos's sweet, seedless and easy-to-peel qualities that have become the bedrock of the brand families love. The YouTube videos have garnered more than 6.6 million views combined, to date.

This fruitful partnership with pocket.watch's mega creators continues to strategically align with the rising popularity of Halos, recently named the No. 1 most-loved healthy snack brand among both parents and kids ages 6–12, according to a 2018 Brand Love™ study released by youth and family market research consultancy Smarty Pants LLC.

Wonderful Halos earned the top spot in the healthy snack brand category ranked by parents, and is the first healthy food brand to crack the top 10 most-loved list in the Brand Love study's 10-year history. Among kids, Wonderful Halos was the highest ranking healthy snack brand to top the charts.

About Wonderful® Halos®

Wonderful® Halos® are sweet, seedless and easy-to-peel mandarins filled with "Pure Goodness®". The kid-sized fruit is available in produce aisles nationwide at grocery, mass and club retailers during California mandarin season (November–May). To discover more about the fun, delicious world of Halos®, visit halosfun.com.

About Wonderful Citrus

Wonderful Citrus is America's largest integrated grower, shipper and packer of fresh citrus, including clementine/mandarin, navel and Valencia oranges; lemons; limes; grapefruits; and other citrus varieties. Wonderful Citrus owns, cultivates and harvests nearly 60,000 acres of fresh citrus and ships around the world each year to ensure a year-round supply. Our citrus can be found in all channels of distribution, most visible in the produce department of grocery stores across America under the flagship consumer brand of Wonderful® Halos® mandarins.

Wonderful Citrus is part of The Wonderful Company, a successful, fast-growing privately held $4 billion company with 9,000 employees worldwide. We've made Wonderful® Pistachios America's fastest-growing snack brand. We've turned pomegranates and POM Wonderful® into a worldwide phenomenon. Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America. FIJI® Water is the No. 1 premium imported bottled water in America. JUSTIN® Wine produces California's top-selling, high-end Cabernet Sauvignon. And Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $200 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $50 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $100 million toward the construction of a new charter school campus in California's Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the virtual entertainment headquarters for kids. It is a new kind of studio that lives everywhere kids live and celebrates the new digital stars, franchises and formats that they love today. The company boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world alongside original characters and talent that the company has extended into premium series, retail merchandise and books. Pocket.watch was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. The management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves and David B. Williams. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau.

